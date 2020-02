Photo Flash: First Look at Berkeley Playhouse's MEMPHIS

Berkeley Playhouse presents Memphis, February 15 through March 15.

Due to the unique performance schedule, please check the website for specific dates and times. All performances at Berkeley Playhouse at The Julia Morgan Theater, 2640 College Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704.



For tickets from $29-$44 or more information, the public may call (510) 845-8542 x351 or visit berkeleyplayhouse.org. Group rates available for 10 or more people. Ticket prices are subject to change at any time.

Photo Credit: Ben Krantz Studio

Huey Calhoun (Sean Okuniewicz) and Felicia Farrell (Loreigna Sinclair)

Felicia Farrell (Loreigna Sinclair), Teenager / Ensemble (HANAH ROSE NARDONE), Huey Calhoun (Sean Okuniewicz)

Bessie / Ensemble (MAYA PHILLIPS), Felicia Farrell (Loreigna Sinclair), Ethel / Selma / Ensemble (CHANEL TILGHMAN)

Bessie / Ensemble (MAYA PHILLIPS), Ethel / Selma / Ensemble (CHANEL TILGHMAN), Bobby (CADARIOUS MAYBERRY), Laverne / Ensemble (JENNIFER FRAZIER)

Company

Buck Wiley / Martin Holton / Photographer (Jordan Smith), Double Dutch Girl / Ensemble (CLAIRE NOELLE PEARSON), Wailin' Joe / Rev Hobson / DJ / Trio / Ensemble (MARCEL SAUNDERS), Teenager / Ensemble (HANAH ROSE NARDONE), and Frank Dryer / Ensemble (JOE AYERS)





