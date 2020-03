Photo Flash: Eugene Pack, Laraine Newman, George Wendt, and More at THE PACK @ The Pico

THE PACK @ The Pico returned on March 3 with staged readings of short new comedies by Drama Desk Award Winner and Emmy® nominee Eugene Pack.

See photos below!



The cast included Laraine Newman, George Wendt, Constance Forslund, Dana Gould, Willie Garson, Tim DeKay, Milanka Brooks, Jennifer Grant, Intae Kim, Rebecca Lane, Bruce Nozick, Tim Ransom, Dayle Reyfel, Lynne Stewart, Beth Triffon, Terry Walters and Bradley White.





