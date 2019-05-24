Photo Flash: Dance On Productions Presents A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE At The Odyssey

The team behind 2016's acclaimed production of Tennessee Williams' rarely-seen Kingdom of Earth, is back - this time, with Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire.

Jack Heller directs Susan Priver (down-on-her-luck showgirl Myrtle in Kingdom of Earth, LA Weekly award-winning The Loverby Harold Pinter) as Blanche DuBois and Max E. Williams (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., numerous productions with Elephant Theatre Company) as Stanley Kowalski in a visiting production at theOdyssey Theatrepresented by Dance On Productions in association with Linda Toliver and Gary Guidinger. Passions flare and cultures collide in the sultry streets of New Orleans beginningMay 25, with performances continuing though July 7.



Often regarded as among the finest plays of the 20th century, Streetcar is considered by many to be Williams' greatest work. The story famously recounts how the faded and promiscuous Blanche is pushed over the edge by Stanley, her sexy and brutal brother-in-law. Winner of the 1948 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the play launched the careers of Marlon Brando, Jessica Tandy, Kim Hunter and Karl Malden, and solidified the position of Tennessee Williams as one of the most important young playwrights of his generation.

The rest of the cast includes Melissa Sullivan as Stella; Christopher Parker as Blanche's suitor, Mitch; Caroline Simone O'Brien and Alejandro Bravo as upstairs neighbors Eunice and Steve; Juan Sucre as Stanley's poker buddy, Pablo; Sean Rose as the teenager collecting for the newspaper who finds Blanche alone at home; and Nadejda Klein andKevin Ragsdale as the nurse and doctor.

Photo Credit: Michael Lamont



Susan Priver

Susan Priver and Christopher Parker

Alejandro Bravo and Caroline Simone Oâ€™Brien

Juan Sucre, Max E. Williams, Alejandro Bravo, Christopher Parker

Max E. Williams and Susan Priver

Susan Priver and Melissa Sullivan Max E. Williams and Melissa Sullivan







