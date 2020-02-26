Photo Flash: Daisy Eagan, Skylar Astin, Rachel Bloom, and More Attend Opening Night of FOUND at the Los Angeles Theatre Center

Opening night of the West Coast premiere of 'Found: A New Musical' was held at the Los Angeles Theatre Center last Thursday, Feb. 20.

IAMA Theatre Company presents the West Coast premiere of Found, a new musical inspired by Davy Rothbart's popular Found magazine, which features scores of actual discarded notes and letters that have been "found" in the real world by everyday people. Found boasts a book by Tony nominated Hunter Bell (Broadway's [Title of Show]) and Lee Overtree, and music and original lyrics by Emmy-nominated composer Eli Bolin (Original Cast Album: Co-op). Tony-nominated director Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Broadway's Hand to God, Present Laughter, Bernhardt/Hamlet; off-Broadway's Teenage Dick) directs, alongside orchestrators/musical directors Frank Galgano and Matt Castle (Atlantic Theatre Company's world premiere production of Found) and Emmy award-winning choreographer Kathryn Burns (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) for a Feb. 20 opening at The Los Angeles Theatre Center. Performances will continue through March 23.



Found isn't just based on a true story - it's based on hundreds of them! When lost and broke Davy, played by Jonah Platt (Fiyero in Wicked on Broadway, NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live with John Legend) happens to find a peculiar note meant for someone else on the windshield of his car, it sparks an outlandish idea to collect the hilarious and revealing notes and letters that surround us every day. Along with friends Denise (Jordan Kai Burnett, seen in the national tour of Seussical and a Scenie award-winner for the title role in Scissorhands at Rockwell Table & Stage) and Mikey D. (Michael Millan of Broadway's Escape to Margaritaville, national tours of Sister Act and Piece of My Heart), he's quickly swept up into a wild, comedic mission to share them with the world. Found is a raucous exploration of human connection and the beautiful weirdness in all of us.





