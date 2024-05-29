Peter Van Norden to Receive the Actors' Equity Foundation's Michael McCarty Recognition Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Actors’ Equity Foundation will bestow its 2024 Michael McCarty Recognition Award to actor Peter Van Norden.

The award, named for actor Michael McCarty, recognizes Los Angeles-based Equity actors who have built their lives in the theatre.

The Foundation also recently announced the recipients of its performance awards, as well as its Patrick Quinn Award for 2024. These awards will all be presented at a ceremony on June 24 in New York City..

About Peter Van Norden

Van Norden Most recently appeared in George Bernard Shaw’s Misalliance at A Noise Within Theatre Co. in Pasadena. Before that, he appeared in two versions of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, at The Antaeus Theatre Company and at the Shakespeare Center LA.

Other recent appearances include Polonius and The Gravedigger in Hamlet at the Antaeus Theatre Company, for which he was nominated for a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award and where he won 2019 Ovation Award for Best Actor in Harold Pinter’s The Hothouse.

He has appeared as both Shylock in The Merchant of Venice and as Falstaff, covering and performing for Tom Hanks in Henry IV, Parts I and II for the Shakespeare Center LA.

Peter was also nominated for the 2020 Ovation Award as Best Featured Actor in Red Ink at Playwright’s Arena/Atwater Village.

At La Mirada Theatre he appeared in 1776 as Ben Franklin and in Singin' in the Rain. For five years he played Ebeneezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at the Rubicon Theatre Company in Ventura and at the San Diego Repertory Theatre. Van Norden was the first American actor to play the title role in Mike Bartlett’s King Charles III at Arizona Theatre Company.

In his native NYC: Little Johnny Jones (with Donny Osmond), Hamlet (with both Kevin Kline and Sam Waterston), Jungle of Cities (with Al Pacino), Henry V (with Meryl Streep) and Saint Joan (with Lynn Redgrave).

Film and TV roles include leads in The Accused (opposite Oscar winner, Jodie Foster), Police Academy 2 (as Steve Guttenberg’s inept partner), The Naked Gun 2 ½ (as John Sununu) and the Stephen King mini-series, The Stand. petervannorden.com



