Penny Lane Centers' 11th Annual Edgy Conference Goes Beyond The Binary

Penny Lane Centers proudly hosts their 11th Annual EDGY Conference; a one day conference increasing awareness and cultural competency, highlighting current and emerging best practices, as well as providing resources from leading experts and organizations to create a more supportive environment for LGBTQ+ youth and families. The EDGY Conference will take place on Friday, November 8th, 2019 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

This year's conference brings together many distinguished professional experts that will educate our community on how to best support the LGBTQ+ community. The Keynote Presenter will be Ellen 'Ellie' Krug, an Iowa civil trial attorney who transitioned from male to female and became one of the few attorneys nationally to try jury cases in separate genders. In 2016, Advocate Magazine named Ellie one of "25 Legal Advocates Fighting for Trans Rights." In addition she is a monthly columnist for Lavender Magazine, author of Getting to Ellen: A Memoir about Love, Honesty and Gender Change and host of "Ellie 2.0 Radio" on AM950 in the Twin Cities. Ellie will lead the keynote session "Grey Area Thinking", offering an innovative toolset for interacting with diverse humans in a mindful and compassionate way.

Other sessions include Wendy Ashley, Psy.D., LCSW, the Associate Chair of the California State University at Northridge's Masters of Social Work program. Her session "Trans-attraction: Not kink or fetish but a legitimate sexual orientation", will explore trans-attraction from both a scholarly perspective and an individual lived experience.

Another highlight at this year's conference will be the screening of the award-winning short film "Bibi", a story that reminds everyone on the importance of communication between men and families in general. The beautiful short film focuses on the importance of love, hope, and forgiveness. Beginning January 2020, Southern Poverty Law Centers will utilize Bibi in over one million schools nationwide as the curriculum centerpiece for their Teaching Tolerance Program. The producing team of the film Victor M. Dueñas (co-writer, director), J.M. Longoria (lead actor, co-writer), Edward Enriquez-Cohen (producer, executive producer) and Vanessa Perez (producer) will be in attendance for a panel discussion after the screening.

The EDGY Conference will also offer diverse workshops throughout the day. One of the sessions, Trauma-Informed Care for Trans & Non-binary Clients, will be led by transfeminine non-binary activist Addison Rose Vincent, who garnered a big following as founder and lead consultant of Break the Binary, LLC. Other workshops include: You said what??: 20 things never to say to an LGBTQ+ person and why, led by Summer Gomez of Penny Lane Centers; Support starts at home: Transgender Youth and their Parents, session with John Ireland from Transforming Family.

For more information on the workshops and to buy tickets for the EDGY Conference:

www.edgyconference.com





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You