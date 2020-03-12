Pasadena Symphony and POPS Reschedules Upcoming Performances Due to COVID-19

Pasadena Symphony and POPS has just released the following statement in regards to future programming:

Your health and the well-being of our community are of the utmost importance to us.

In response to the directive by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to ban gatherings of 250 or more through March 31, 2020, we have rescheduled the upcoming March 21 Mozart & McGegan concert to May 23, 2020.



If you purchased tickets to the March 21 concert, please hold on to your tickets, as they will be automatically transferred to the rescheduled date of May 23, 2020. Our April 18 Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 is currently scheduled to proceed as planned.



As this is an evolving situation, we will continue to follow the recommendations of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and will provide updates via email, social media channels and our website - pasadenasymphony-pops.org.



We look forward to bringing our Pasadena Symphony and POPS community together again when we resume our performance calendar. Looking ahead, the Pasadena POPS Summer Series at the LA County Arboretum, commencing on June 20 will proceed as scheduled. Thank you very much for your support and patience during this difficult time. We wish you the best of health and hope you all stay safe.



For updates on the county's public health policies, visit publichealth.lacounty.gov.





