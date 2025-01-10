Pasadena Playhouse Cancels ANYTHING GOES And FOLLIES IN CONCERT Due To Eaton Fire

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Anything Goes in Concert and Follies in Concert, which Pasadena Playhouse were to have presented over two consecutive weekends at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium (January 24-25 and January 31-February 1, 2025) have been cancelled due to the ongoing situation with the Eaton Fire affecting Pasadena, Altadena, and surrounding areas.

Danny Feldman, Producing Artistic Director of Pasadena Playhouse, the State Theater of California and recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award, says, “Pasadena Playhouse is heartbroken by the devastation that this week's fires have inflicted on so many within our community, and we continue to be grateful for the outpouring of concern and support. We are fortunate that our historic building has not sustained any significant damage.

Given the extensive impact of the fires on Playhouse staff, artists, and audiences, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming In Concert productions of Anything Goes and Follies at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

This was not an easy decision to make, but our theatermakers and staff are currently unable to come together to continue the vital work of creating these monumental productions. We remain committed to the safety and support of all the artists, crew, and staff who have been deeply impacted.

If you are a current ticket holder for one or both of these productions, please hang tight and we will be in touch with you soon regarding your ticket options. If you have immediate questions you can email boxoffice@pasadenaplayhouse.org and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Please be patient with us as our Box Office is currently closed and our team will be working hard to answer all of your questions.

Most importantly, our thoughts are with everyone in our community. Please know that we are thinking of you, and that Pasadena Playhouse is committed to doing all we can to support the people of Pasadena, Altadena, and Los Angeles, who have done so much to support us. For those in need of assistance or updates, please visit lacounty.gov/emergency for more information.”

