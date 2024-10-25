Pasadena Chorale Wins 2024 American Prize in Choral Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pasadena Chorale has been awarded the prestigious 2024 American Prize in Choral Performance in the community division. This national award recognizes the Chorale's artistic excellence and commitment to bringing high-quality choral performances to the Pasadena community.



Founded in 2009 by Jeffrey Bernstein, Pasadena Chorale has grown from a passionate local group into a nationally recognized ensemble. Since its inception, the Chorale has remained committed to innovative and inclusive programming, offering free concerts to the public, prioritizing new music and works by women and BIPOC composers, and providing educational opportunities for young musicians at no cost to students and their families.



“We are beyond thrilled and deeply honored that Pasadena Chorale has received the 2024 American Prize in Choral Performance,” said Founding Artistic & Executive Director Jeffrey Bernstein. “Over the past 15 years, the Chorale has grown from a small group of passionate singers into a thriving, vibrant ensemble that serves our community with free concerts and music education programs. This national recognition is a testament to the dedication of our singers and the unwavering support of our audience. What started as a local dream has blossomed into a nationally award-winning choral ensemble, and I couldn't be more proud of what we've achieved together.”



The American Prize National Nonprofit Competitions in the Performing Arts is the nation's most comprehensive series of contests in the classical arts. Since its founding in 2010, the American Prize has attracted thousands of qualified contestants from all fifty states and awarded nearly $150,000 in prizes. The competition evaluates performances through submitted recordings, recognizing the best performers, ensembles, composers, and directors in the U.S. with no age limits or live competition required.



Pasadena Chorale's commitment to accessibility extends to its educational initiatives. The Listening to the Future program pairs high school composers with professional mentors, culminating in an annual performance of new student works. The High Notes treble chorus for middle school students offers instruction and performance opportunities in a supportive environment, ensuring music education remains free and accessible to all.



This national recognition further solidifies Pasadena Chorale's place as a leader in community-based choral performance. In 2017, the Chorale earned second place in the American Prize in Choral Performance. Now, with the 2024 award, the ensemble continues to inspire and enrich the lives of its audience and participants alike.



For more information about Pasadena Chorale, please visit pasadenachorale.org.

ABOUT THE PASADENA CHORALE

Founded by Jeffrey Bernstein in 2009, the Pasadena Chorale is an auditioned community chorus presenting affordable high-quality choral concerts and educational programs to the greater Pasadena Community.



During its dozen years of service to the community, the Chorale has presented over one hundred performances and enjoyed collaborations with The Pasadena Playhouse, MUSE/IQUE, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and the Gamble House. In 2017, the Pasadena Chorale was awarded second place in the American Prize in Choral Performance.



The Chorale also offers a robust education program at no cost to participating students. Each year, through its free Listening To The Future education program, the Chorale pairs local high school composers with a professional composer mentor for a year of study. At the conclusion of the program, the Chorale presents a concert of the music composed by these students.



The Pasadena Chorale is the proud recipient of support from the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, Pasadena Community Foundation, Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts, and the City of Pasadena. Pasadena Chorale's regular concerts are offered to the public at no cost, ensuring that all are able to attend and experience high-quality choral performances.



The mission of the Pasadena Chorale is to create choral music that educates, uplifts and inspires as many people as possible.

