Parkinson Community Los Angeles To Present Living Artistically with Parkinson's 2022 Fundraiser

Parkinson Community Los Angeles (PCLA) today announced its program for its annual Living Artistically with Parkinson's event for 2022.

The fundraiser will include an exclusive film screening and panel discussion event celebrating performing artists from the Parkinson's disease (PD) community on Saturday, October 1, 2022, a 'VIB' (very important buyer) fine art exhibition preview event on Saturday, October 8, 2022, and a free exhibition and silent auction on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

The VIB exhibition preview event will be held at the Rebecca Molayem Gallery in Los Angeles and will provide an opportunity for attendees to meet the artists, all of whom are either living with Parkinson's or a family member to someone with PD and browse the exhibition. The evening program includes discussions among the artists moderated by artist Loren Philip, an abstract expressionist painter whose work has been exhibited at The Torrance Art Museum and The Skirball Cultural Center. Attendees will be provided with the exclusive opportunity to get a fist look at the artwork and allow them to purchase it before it opens to the public. The cost of the ticket is $150 which includes $50 credit towards any artwork priced at $150 or more. Proceeds from Living Artistically with Parkinson's 2022 will establish PCLA's Advocacy Outreach Program. Tickets can be purchased here.

"We are thrilled to have so many great artists from our Parkinson's community participate," says Patrick LoSasso, PCLA's President of the board of directors, "PCLA's mission is to provide support and resources to those affected by PD and we are confident that we will have the community come out for "Living Artistically" this year to support this great cause."

The exhibition will include artwork from Rudy Calvo, a Costa Rican celebrated Hollywood makeup artist; Travis Robinson, a photographer whose "Faces of Parkinson's" project aims to depict as many individuals living with PD as possible to eliminate any stigma or pre-conceived notions of the disease; Ann Harwell, an artist who recreates beautiful natural landscapes on quilts, and Marcia Loew, whose artwork includes working with pottery, photography, and paint.

"People with Parkinson's have a muted voice in their communities. It is my responsibility as an advocate and an artist to make sure those voices get heard," says Travis Robinson about this work that will be exhibited during the Living Artistically with Parkinson's event.

The exhibition will be open to the public for free on Sunday, October 9. People will be able to bid on their favorite artwork for purchase via silent auction. Tickets are free, but registration is required here.

The event is sponsored by Abbott, Acadia, Supernus (Silver Sponsor), and Lynda Barrad (Patron of the Arts Sponsor).

Education, support, and community for the more than 30,000 families living with Parkinson's disease in the greater Los Angeles area. The mission of Parkinson's Community Los Angeles is to improve quality of life for people living with Parkinson's disease throughout the greater Los Angeles area. Our goal is to connect individuals and families to the information, support, programs, and activities they need to enhance wellness and live an active, engaged life. We are advocates, healthcare professionals, people with Parkinson's, family members, and care partners.

PCLA supports the community through programs such as our annual Parkinson's education conference, our information & referral program, support groups, a transportation assistance initiative, an annual exhibition and sale of works by artists living with Parkinson's, and more Parkinson's Community Los Angeles is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. For additional information on PCLA please click here.