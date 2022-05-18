Panic! Productions Announce Barry Pearl Will Direct Teen Musical 13 This Summer

Panic! Productions, along with Born To Perform Studios and Boo Boo Productions have announced that Barry Pearl will once again direct their late summer teen musical "13" at Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center.

This will be Pearl's third time working with Panic! Productions and also his third time directing the musical "13" on the West Coast (Hillcrest Center for The Arts & EL Portal, and Palos Verdes Center for The Performing Arts). Rehearsals will begin in August and the show will run three weekends, opening September 3, 2022. Performances will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday at SVCAC. Tickets will go on sale in June.

Barry Pearl wears several hats: actor, director, producer and teacher. Barry has directed over 40 short films for Joey Travolta's Inclusion Film Company. His other directing assignments include the St. Louis MUNY's production of OLIVER! starring the late Sid Caesar and Karen Morrow; creating and directing three of LA's very successful Improvisation / Sketch Comedy Troupes: MILKNOSE FOR THE PROSECUTION, SHORTRIBS and critically acclaimed, THE ALLEY OOPS, for Actor's Alley Rep. In the mid 90's he directed two cable TV shows entitled IN THE BIZ and ASK MR. TRAFFIC. Barry also opened his own acting school in 1979, The Acting Lab, where he taught The Spolin Theatre Games technique. Through the years he's given master classes in this process all over the US. This will be a first-time collaboration for Boo Boo Productions (founded by Barry and Cindy Pearl).

A long time veteran of stage, screen and TV, Barry is best known for his portrayal of Doody in Paramount's iconic hit film, "Grease" and with kids as Prof. Tinkerputt in Bedtime With Barney: Imagination Island and Barney's Big Surprise. Broadway's: Oliver!, A Teaspoon Every Four Hours, Lenny's Back, The Producers, Baby It's You! Regional/Tours: Ragtime, Grease, Cheers Live On Stage, Twelve Angry Men, Hairspray, Forum, Fiddler, The Odd Couple (National Tour, 1988), Happy Days: A New Musical. TV: "Grease: Live", "House", "Criminal Minds", CPO Sharkey (first season series regular as Mignone),"Days Of Our Lives", "ER", "Baywatch", "Baywatch Hawaii". Film: "The Walls Are Watching" (recently released on Lifetime) "My Favorite Martian", "Avenging Angel", "The Newest Pledge", "The Silent Natural". Barry also produces, directs, & teaches film arts to the special needs' community throughout the country with Joey Travolta's Inclusion Film Company. Pearl is a graduate with a BFA from Carnegie Mellon University, Barry's work on this production is dedicated to all the brave men, women and children of war torn Ukraine. Facebook / Instagram: @barry_pearl_la.

Panic! Productions is a nonprofit community theatre troupe committed to presenting professional-level productions of musicals and plays for the enrichment of its participants and the community.

"We strive to present theatre that challenges expectations, offering actors and other theatre artists, both amateur and professional, the opportunity to take part in shows beyond the limits often found in a community theatre setting." Presenting less-often produced works as well as new interpretations of familiar works, Panic! hopes to enhance the theatre going experience while educating and, most of all, entertaining its audiences.

Founded in 2011, by Paul Panico and Robert Weibezahl, with a critically acclaimed production of Working: The Musical, Next To Normal, The Fantastics, Inspecting Carol, Little Shop Of Horrors, Camp Rock The Musical. Panic! will now present the musical 13. This will be their 2nd time to bring the popular teen musical to the stage under the capable direction of Barry Pearl. www.panicproductions.org