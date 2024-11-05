Pandion Music Foundation Details Free Music Industry Programs For November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pandion Music Foundation (PMF) a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2022 dedicated to fostering growth in the music creator community is launching a range of new November programs for artists. All PMF programs are offered weekly and are free. PMF recognizes that many independent and emerging artists do not have the access to the resources or networks that are required to build their careers. PMF was created to provide those tools and nurture the music creator community across all lines of diversity and inclusion. PMF partners include Backline, Earthstar Creation Center, 2indie.com, and Sweetwater.

"Last year, we launched an awareness campaign called Grateful November. As a relatively young nonprofit, we were inspired that our mission and programs are being embraced by music creators around the U.S. and across the globe," commented PMF founders artists Rebecca Trujillo Vest (Los Angeles, USA), Jordan Stobbe (Melbourne, AUS), and Carls Woolf (London, UK). "Undoubtedly, this November will be a time of change. However, it can also be a time to reflect on the past 12 months and the inspirations and challenges they have brought. As music people, we are geared to seek inspiration and confront challenges in our careers. And so, we invite our PMF community to contemplate gratitude and its manifestation in your creative output over the past twelve months."

PMF Weekly Nov. Programs

Success Tips for Artists

Nov. 6 11am PT Blending Latin and American Sounds for a Global Audience

with Beto Hale

Join us for an inspiring session with acclaimed producer and multi-instrumentalist Beto Hale that explores the art of merging Latin and American musical styles to captivate a global audience.

Production & Songwriting

Nov. 13 11am PT Providing Opportunities for Independent Artists: Insights from

The Greater Goods Co. with Lou Lanser

Join us for an exciting session with Lou Lanser, Director of Creative Sync and A&R at The Greater Goods Co., an independent sync licensing agency that focuses on quality over quantity and prioritizes opportunities for indie artists. Attendees will gain an understanding of how the right placements can elevate a track, as well as the nuances of curating music for sync across TV, film, and brand campaigns.

Music Industry Agencies

Nov. 20 11am PT The Hidden Costs of Shortcuts in Sync Licensing

with Jon Mizrachi

Discover the hidden costs of sync licensing shortcuts with Jon Mizrachi, Head of Sync at Bodega, as he explores the complexities behind using leased beats and royalty-free samples in music, helping independent artists protect their creative rights and maximize earning potential.

*Note: We will not be hosting a workshop on November 27 due to the Thanksgiving Holiday.*



To register for upcoming PMF weekly workshops visit HERE. Participants can opt out at any time. Benefits also include access to replays of PMF’s programs and an informative, industry-based newsletter. Pandion Unplugged wellness programming will be relaunched as a podcast in the fall of 2024. Replays of past Pandion Unplugged sessions are available on PMF Facebook and Instagram platforms. Since PMF’s launch, programming has expanded greatly and increased 250% over the past 6 months alone. Audience engagement has increased annually for Facebook (close to 90%) and Instagram (close to 120%); Mailchimp subscribers represent a 525% rise.



Pandion benefits from a dynamic, women-led Board of Directors that includes:

PMF Board Secretary Martha Champlin, Elementary School Director, New Roads School; PMF Board TreasurerCandice Rosales, Director Development, New Roads School; and PMF Board Members Seven McDonald, producer and award-winning journalist; Abby Wills, co-founder of Shanti Generation and mindfulness educator; and Margaret Yen, a GRAMMY-winning documentary filmmaker who recently launched Win Win Pictures, a new company with director Lindsay Utz. Vest is CEO/Programs Director and PMF Board Chair.

About Pandion Music Foundation:

Pandion Music Foundation (PMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that equips emerging music creators around the world with tools to help foster more equitable, attainable, and sustainable careers.

Based in Los Angeles, PMF amplifies diverse voices to grow a more inclusive music industry by providing free, weekly, online workshops and wellness initiatives that connect independent musicians with leading professionals.

All of Pandion’s services are 100% donor funded. That makes PMF different from the majority of other organizations existing in the music and entertainment space. Our work will not rely on music creators’ personal funds that should go toward creating, collaborating, and producing their art. That means fewer financial barriers, and more music. For more information, visit pandionmusicfoundation.org. and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, and join the Pandion Music Foundation Creators Circle Facebook group.

Comments