Pan Afrikan Peoples Arkestra, and DJ Mark Maxwell Will Perform at Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles & Dublab will present Pan Afrikan Peoples Arkestra and DJ Mark Maxwell on June 17, 2023 from 7-10pm.

The Pan Afrikan Peoples Arkestra is a Black music ensemble founded in 1961 by the late pianist/composer Horace Tapscott. They are a multi-generational collective of musicians & artists preserving the music of black composers dead or living since 1961.

In 1999 Horace Tapscott passed. The gravity of this was hefty, but still didn't stop the Ark. That year the torch was handed down to the saxophonist Michael Session, a mentee of Horaces and an Ark member since 1974. Session led the Ark until 2018, when he passed the leadership to his son Mekala. Currently the Ark is directed by Mekala along with many of the veteran ark members including his father and Jesse Sharps.

Horace had long played with a variety of bands and experienced the world of jazz first hand. The band's mission has been to perform in their neighborhoods,for their people, promoting black culture, black empowerment and ultimately, love.

Mark Maxwell has been in L.A. jazz for over three decades. He began playing saxophone in the mid-80's, studying briefly under Harold Battiste and with Katisse Buckingham.

His DJ adventures began in Venice, CA in the early 90's playing afro-beat, afro-cuban, hip hop, disco, funk, jazz, rare groove, rhythm & blues, reggae, samba and soul.

Maxwell has also emceed for many local jazz performances and events, lectured on jazz at local colleges, has published a feature article on free jazz, written for Downbeat magazine and written liner notes for two Pharaoh Sanders reissue LP's.

Pan Afrikan Peoples Arkestra and DJ Mark Maxwell are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles @ MacArthur Park. 2230 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057