Pale Horse Craft PresentsÂ World Premiere OfÂ TO RICHARD!

Pale Horse Craft has announced a 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival production of To Richard!, a new play written and directed by Jessica Durdock Moreno. Featuring Moreno and Nicky Romaniello, there will be six performances at the Lounge Theatre in Hollywood Saturday 6/8 at 6pm; Thursday 6/13 at 8pm; Saturday 6/15 at 12pm; Wednesday 6/19 at 6pm; Friday 6/21 at 8pm; and Saturday 6/29 at 4pm. Running time will be 70 minutes.



An older white lady, Carol, and a younger Latino man, Andrew, cross paths deep in the woods of Connecticut. Carol carries a monogrammed L.L. Bean canvas tote bag. And Andrew shouldn't his name be Andr s? After sufficiently freaking each other out, this comedy of errors quickly devolves into a soul-baring, truth-revealing t te- -t te that both magnifies and transcends Carol's and Andrew's differences, proving that sometimes polar opposites have more in common than meets the eye.



To Richard! earned Jessica Durdock Moreno admission to the NYU Tisch MFA program in Dramatic Writing this coming fall. She won a 2016 Hollywood Fringe Festival Most Unleashed Performance Award for All Aboard the Marriage Hearse and Edinburgh Festival Fringe's 2013 Outstanding Theatre Performance Award for The Inventor and the Escort. A former professional modern dancer and marathon runner, she studied acting, directing, producing, and anthropology at Columbia University. She has produced and performed theatre off-Broadway as well as in Los Angeles, Edinburgh, London, and Stockholm.



Nicky Romaniello is originally from New York where he studied drama and danced on lunch room tables at the FAMEd LaGuardia High School for Performing Arts. He has performed all over the USA including at The Metropolitan Opera, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Circle in the Square, West Virginia Public Theatre, NJPAC, and Carnegie Hall. He is an Associate Artist of the immersive, site-specific theatre company Linked Dance Theatre and a Resident Artist with the LA-based company The Vagrancy. Recent theatre credits include: Romeo & Juliet (The Vagrancy) and Creep LA: AWAKE (Just Fix It Productions).



Tickets are $15 and may be obtained online at http://hff19.org/5789 or by phone at (323) 455-4585. The Lounge Theatre is located at 6201 Santa Monica Boulevard (just east of Vine, at El Centro), in Hollywood, 90038.





