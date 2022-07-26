Pacific Symphony and Pacific Chorale Offer A Concert For Healing Next Month

Pacific Symphony and the Pacific Chorale will present a "Concert for Healing" on Weds., Aug. 3 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Geneva Presbyterian Church (24301 El Toro Road) in Laguna Woods. The Rev. Dr. Steven Marsh from Geneva and the Rev. Dr. Albany Lee from Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church will offer words of comfort and hope. Music Director Carl St.Clair will conduct the Symphony and Chorale in a program that expresses resilience and remembrance.

The concert opens with Hymn of Healing, composed by Richard A. Nichols in memory of the victims of the tragic shooting that took place on May 15. The work receives its world premiere at this performance and is setting of a text created by the church's choir director, Eileen O'Hern. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit the Dr. John Cheng Foundation and Presbyterian Disaster Assistance. Masks will be required for this event.

PROGRAM

Weds. • Aug. 3, 2022 • 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Members of Pacific Symphony

Members of Pacific Chorale

Anna Schubert, soprano

NICHOLS: Hymn of Healing (world premiere)

TICHELI: There Will Be Rest

HAYDN: Symphony No. 49 "La passione"

PAULUS: The Road Home

MOZART: Ave Verum Corpus

MOZART: Exultate Jubilate

NEWTON: "Amazing Grace" (with the congregation)