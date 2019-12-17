Pacific Symphony Shines Spotlight On Pianist Alain Lefèvre For Ravel's Piano Concerto

Acclaimed pianist Alain Lefèvre returns to join Carl St.Clair and Pacific Symphony for three nights of performances headlined by Ravel's Piano Concerto in G Major. Also featured is the French composer's work "Le Tombeau de Couperin," an homage in the Baroque style dedicated to the memory of friends who had died fighting in World War I. Immediately afterwards, follow Pacific Symphony into the mind of Hector Berlioz and his opium-driven musical hallucination "Symphonie Fantastique," ending the night with a musical explosion of unrequited love, passion and desire.

This Warner Classics internationally acclaimed artist has performed in over forty countries in the world's most prestigious venues. Music reviewer David Patrick Stearns in a feature article on the conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin for The Inquirer wrote about a performance with Lefèvre as soloist: "Monitoring his unedited radio broadcasts, I've heard perhaps the single greatest performance of Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F.''

From the beginning of his career, Lefèvre has included, commissioned and battled for the music of our time. Alexander Brott, Walter Boudreau, John Corigliano, François Dompierre, Pierre-Max Dubois, Henri Dutilleux, Alain Payette are but a few of the composers he has added to his core répertoire. Lefèvre has also championed the music of the forgotten genius, composer and pianist André Mathieu, called the "Canadian Mozart." He was music director, composer and pianist for the 2010 motion picture "L'Enfant prodige," a film based on André Mathieu's life.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit us at www.PacificSymphony.org.





