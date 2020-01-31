Pacific Symphony Presents PETER AND THE WOLF

Enter the doors of Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall and dive into the world of Prokofiev's educational and exciting "Peter and the Wolf." Join guest conductor Maxim Eshkenazy as he leads Peter and his brave animal friends on an adventure to outsmart the Big Bad Wolf! Watch the Magic Circle Mime Co. and the colorful characters of the orchestra bring this timeless symphonic fairy tale to life!

"Peter and the Wolf" takes place on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, with shows at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. A Musical Carnival will be at each concert, encouraging children to test-drive instruments, interact with members of Pacific Symphony and participate in themed crafts. Activities start at 9 a.m. for 10 a.m. concertgoers and 12:15 p.m. for 11:30 a.m. concertgoers. Tickets start at $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org. This concert is part of the 2019-20 "Family Musical Mornings" series that consists of five 45-minute concerts designed for children aged 5-11, generously sponsored by Farmers & Merchants Bank.

"Peter and the Wolf" is Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev's symphonic composition for children, telling the story of a young Peter and his animal companions. Prokofiev's musical story calls for certain characters' musical themes-such as Peter, the bird and the cat-be played by specific instruments; by doing so, Prokofiev created an easy way for children to become acquainted with the particular sounds of individual instruments within the larger symphony orchestra.

Magic Circle Mime Co. is regarded as one of today's premier family attractions. Their highly acclaimed performances, which unite the concert orchestra with visual theater, are consistently praised for imaginative and innovative content. Magic Circle Mime Company is the creative partnership of Maggie Petersen and Douglas MacIntyre. Both artists have backgrounds in theatre and instrumental music, and have utilized that training to create their highly regarded programs. Magic Circle Mime Co. performs with virtually every major orchestra in North America and has performed on numerous occasions with the Symphony Orchestras of Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Montreal, Saint Louis, Seattle and Toronto; Cleveland Orchestra, Minnesota Orchestra and Philadelphia Orchestra; and on more than half a dozen occasions at The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts with the National Symphony Orchestra.





