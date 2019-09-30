Pacific Symphony Hosts A Día De Los Muertos Celebration

Pacific Symphony welcomes a new, special addition to its 2019-20 "Family Musical Mornings" concert series with the "Día de los Muertos Celebration." Led by Associate Conductor and Youth Orchestra Music Director Roger Kalia, Pacific Symphony will be joined side-by-side with its youth-ensemble counterpart, the Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra, for a festive morning of Latin American selections such as Arturo Márquez's Danzón No. 2, Michael Giacchino's "Día de los Muertos" Suite from Pixar's "Coco," Chávez's "Chapultepec" ("Three Famous Mexican Pieces"), "Sobre las Olas" (Over the Waves) by Rosas and the traditional Mexican folk song "La Llorona."

"Día de los Muertos Celebration" takes place on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. A week later, on Oct. 26, there will be another two concerts at California State University, Fullerton's Meng Concert Hall. A Musical Carnival will be at each concert, encouraging children to test drive instruments, interact with members of Pacific Symphony and participate in themed crafts. Activities start at 9 a.m. for 10 a.m. concertgoers and 12:15 p.m. for 11:30 a.m. concertgoers at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall; at Meng Hall, the performances start at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m, with activities beginning at 10 a.m. for 11 a.m. attendees and 1:15 p.m. for 12:30 p.m. attendees. Tickets start at $15 for both venues. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org. This concert is part of the 2019-20 "Family Musical Mornings" series that consists of five 45-minute concerts designed for children aged 5-11, sponsored by Farmers & Merchants Bank.

Observed throughout Latin America on the first days of November, Día de los Muertos honors the lives of the deceased with an explosion of colorful festivities that combine elements of indigenous Aztec ritual with Catholicism. Notably marked by its familiar symbols of "calaveras" (skulls) and marigolds, the holiday acts as an opportunity to remember and celebrate the departed through music and dance. Audiences will be treated to a lively program of music both familiar and new-they won't want to miss this!

Featured collaborative artists for this special celebration include returning "Canto de Anaheim" scriptwriter and director Sara Guerrero, guest musician Moises Vasquez, and cast members Angela Estela Moore as "Creencia," Laura Bustamante as "Huitzi/Esperanza," Rachel Oliveros-Catalano as "La Catrina," Mia Negrete as "Izzy" and Victor Rivera-Lopez as "Sammy."

Lauded for its outstanding acoustics, the 800-seat Vaughncille Joseph Meng Concert Hallengages the listener with its subtleties and unobstructed sound. Performances by the University's music ensembles and guest artists produce a synergy not felt in traditional university concert halls.





