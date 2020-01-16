Pacific Symphony Celebrates Lunar New Year With Fifth Annual Orange County Lantern Festival

For the fifth year in a row, Pacific Symphony and South Coast Chinese Cultural Center/Irvine Chinese School join hands to present a free, fun, family-friendly Lantern Festival, commemorating the end of the Lunar New Year celebration.

The festival, spread throughout the concert hall and the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, features pan-Asian culture, music and arts, including a variety of colorful performances showcasing local music and dance groups. Entire families are encouraged to come and celebrate the Year of the Rat with numerous activities traditionally associated with Lantern Festival, a pan-Asian festival traditionally celebrated on the fifteenth day of the Lunar New Year! Make sure to stay updated on our social media channels, as we broadcast live some of the event's highlights on Instagram.

The Lantern Festival takes place on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, with performances in the theater, activities in the lobby and interactive demonstrations on the Argyros Plaza. The event is free and open to the public, but due to the limited capacity, remaining available tickets will go fast. Entry is first-come, first-served; tickets must be reserved in advance through PacificSymphony.org, or with our Box Office at (714) 755-5799. Guests are encouraged to bring cash for the numerous activities, including the popular lantern making Lantern with Bowers Museum. The Lantern Festival is made possible through the support of the James Irvine Foundation, and is presented in cooperation with Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

As in years past, this Lantern Festival community celebration will include a variety of musical and performing arts acts and activities, such as performances by the Pacific Symphony Chamber Ensemble, the South Coast Chinese Orchestra, Pacific Symphony Youth Octet, Pacific Symphony Santiago String Quartet and the Irvine Chinese Chorus. Activities such as lantern making, Vietnamese wood block art and Chinese knotting will keep the whole family busy. Don't miss the numerous photo opportunities, like where festival-goers can try on traditional Áo Dài Vietnamese outfits, and the finale of the day: the colorful Dragon Dance!

2019 Lantern Festival Lineup

Performances:

Lion Dance

Pacific Symphony Chamber Ensemble

Chinese Folk Dance

Pacific Symphony Santiago Strings Quartet

Korean American Youth Performing Artists

South Coast Chinese Orchestra

Strings for Generations

Irvine Chinese Chorus

Vietnamese Traditional Arts Development Organization

South Coast Chinese Drum Group

Pacific Symphony Youth Octet

New Orange County Children's Chorus

Demonstrations:

Lion Dance

Thai Chi Sword

Meet the Musician

Beijing Opera

Áo Dài Fashion Show

Chinese Instruments

Samulnori

Chinese Folk Dance

Ancient Chinese Hair

Chinese Traditional New Year Food

Installations:

Lantern installation

Riddles

Traditional Chinese and Vietnamese dress

Indoor Booths:

Welcome tables

Costume booth

Photo booth

Bowers Lantern Decoration

Riddle Prize Table

Vietnamese Wood Block Art

Calligraphy

Chinese knotting

Red envelope lantern making

Outdoor Booths:

Red envelope lantern making

Calligraphy

U.S. Census booth

Artists, programs, prices and dates are subject to change.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You