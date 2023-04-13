Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pacific Opera Returns To Forest Lawn Glendale For THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

Performances are from Friday, May 19, 2023 through Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Glendale Forest Lawn.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Pacific Opera Project (POP) returns to one of its most beloved outdoor venues for W.S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance from Friday, May 19, 2023 through Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Glendale Forest Lawn. A scenic spot overlooking Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Mountains, this venue has been the site for sold-out POP performances including Hansel & Gretel (2021) and Lucia di Lammermoor (2017). POP invites audience members to dress in costume and picnicking is encouraged.

Cast members include baritone Jake Stamatis (Sarasota Opera, Music Academy of the West, Seagle Festival) as The Pirate King; soprano Chloe Sundet (Opera Neo, Wenatchee Valley Symphony, Leavenworth Summer Theater) as Mabel; tenor Brian Wallin (Arizona Opera, Baltimore Concert Opera, Opéra de Montréal) as Frederic; bass-baritone E. Scott Levin (LA Opera, Union Avenue Opera, Opera Santa Barbara), as Major-General Stanley; contralto Emily Geller (St. Petersburg Opera, Tri-Cities Opera) as Ruth; bass Phil Meyer (Center Stage Opera, Mission Opera) as Police Sergeant; baritone William Grundler (Opera Santa Barbara, Opera San Luis Obispo) as Samuel; mezzo-soprano Alexandra Bass as Kate; soprano Morgan Paige as Edith; soprano Julia Johnson as Isabel. Founding Artistic Director, Josh Shaw, directs the production. Caleb Glickman makes his POP debut as conductor. Salette Corpuz is the costume designer.

POP hosts POPaganza on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:30 p.m., the first public event at POP's new POP HQ AKA "The POPera Shop" in Highland Park. POP's biggest party of the year features POP's announcement of the 2023-2024 season along with a catered dinner and drinks, performances by POP artists, and an exclusive first chance to purchase season tickets.





