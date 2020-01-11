PUFFS Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

Rated PG-13 for language

PUFFS plays January 17 through February 16 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 4:00pm.

Tickets are General $24, Seniors $22, Students with ID $19, Children 12 and under $16. For online reservations go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You