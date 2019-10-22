PRETTY BEAST Celebrates Homecoming From Sold Out Canadian Debut

A sold-out multiple show run in Canada, stellar reviews in the media, and winning the Pick of the Fringe Award as one of the hottest selling shows at the Vancouver Fringe Festival, PRETTY BEAST, written and performed by LA-based Japanese Comedian Kazu Kusano, returns to Los Angeles for a special homecoming engagement.

This exclusive performance of PRETTY BEAST will be on Saturday, November 9 at 8:00pm, at The Fanatic Salon in Los Angeles, CA.

Based on Kazu's life story growing up in Japan with schizophrenic mother and an alcoholic father, PRETTY BEAST takes us from the funny to the heartbreaking and back again.

The memories, moments, laughs, and trauma reveal that surviving in such an environment came down to Kazu finding humor as a survival tool and laughter becoming the only thing that connected her dysfunctional family. With those realizations she became hooked on comedy and it became her only outlet, however no one was laughing.

From the defeated class clown, to a 20 something misfit in a sexist culture, Kazu faced years of resistance, sexism, criticism, failed relationships, and the weight of extremely low self-esteem.

Finally, at 30-years-old with no career, husband, or kids, suicidal thoughts and a nervous breakdown brought her to her knees in the least likely of places leading her to a moment that would change everything...

PRETTY BEAST is a journey that is as raw and dark as it is inspiring and funny. Moving like a child in a playground and weaving her story through silly, yet dark comedy makes even the most serious topics laughable as Kazu reminds us that your past doesn't define you... it prepares you.

PRETTY BEAST premiered and sold-out at Crazy Woke Asians Solo Performance Festival in Los Angeles in 2019, and won Best of the Fest.

Kazu is the undefeated champion of Joke-E-Oke, the joke karaoke contest at SF Sketchfest, where in 2010 the late great Robin Williams gave her a huge compliment after watching her performance saying, "I love her Sam Kinison (impersonation). She's hilarious!" She was a finalist at the Westside Comedy Showdown stand-up competition and has performed at clubs, festivals and colleges all over the U.S. including San Francisco International Comedy Competition, Out of Bounds Comedy Festival, and NACA conventions. Having appeared on KTLA's (FOX) Good Day LA, in the romantic comedy The Bandit Hound, in Dave Malloy's original musical Clown Bible, she can be seen playing Marie Kondo in the webseries, UNTIDY, which is featured on Whohaha, a comedy platform co-founded by Elizabeth Banks.

Pretty Beast at The Fanatic Salon (3815 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066):

November 9, 8:00 pm. Tickets @ KazuKusano.com.





