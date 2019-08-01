PHOTO FLASH: Independent Shakespeare Co. Presents PERICLES at the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival

Love is lost and found again in PERICLES, one of Shakespeare's most spellbinding plays. The young Pericles sets out for adventure, but gets more than he bargains for. Twenty-five years later, it's his daughter's turn to sail the high seas as she seeks to unravel the mystery of her birth.

PERICLES is an epic tale, spanning continents and decades, complete with knights errant, Greek gods, pirates...and more than a few surprises. Director and ISC Artistic Director Melissa Chalsma says: "I think modern companies may shy away form Pericles because of its fantastical, epic quality-it seems too big to fit into a theater! However, it was one of the most popular plays in Shakespeare's time, and the Elizabethans definitely got that right. It's very scope makes it a thrilling opportunity for imaginative staging, and the way the story shifts between low comedy, high tragedy and gorgeous romance ensures that there is something for everyone."

Running in repertory with TWELFTH NIGHT now through August 30th. ISC's Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival ends on September 1st with a final performance of TWELFTH NIGHT. For more information, visit iscla.org/festival-2019.

Photo Credit: Grettel Cortes

Carene Rose Mekertichyan (Marina) with Sabra Williams (Dionyza), and Patrick Batiste (Boult)

Gyasi Silas (Pericles) and Aisha Kabia (Thaisa) with William Elsman, David Melville, and Lorenzo Gonzalez

Xavi Moreno (Antiochus) with Kelvin Morales (Thailand), Brent Charles, and William Elsman

CGyasi Silas (Pericles) with Aisha Kabia, Carene Rose Mekertichyan, and Bukola Ogunmola

Bukola Ogunmola (Diana)

L-R: Patrick Batiste, Aisha Kabia, Lorenzo Gonzalez, David Melville, William Elsman, Bukola Ogunmola, Xavi Moreno, Brent Charles, Sabra Williams and Silas (Pericles)

Sabra Williams (Dionyza) with Aisha Kabia and Bukola Ogunmola





