PETER AND THE STARCATCHER To Be Presented By California School of the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) students in the Acting and Musical Theatre Conservatories are preparing to enchant audiences with their rendition of "Peter and the Starcatcher."

The play provides a humorous and fantastical backstory for the beloved character of Peter Pan and his arch-nemesis Captain Hook. In this wickedly imaginative play, we meet a poor orphaned child whose lonely world is turned upside down when he meets Molly. The daughter of famous Starcatcher Lord Astor, our heroine is on a mission to save the world and protect a treasure trunk filled with magical star stuff from getting into the hands of evil and greedy pirate Black Stache. As they travel aboard the Neverland ship headed for a faraway land, they learn about love, friendship and forge an unbreakable bond.

"Peter and the Starcatcher" will close out performances for the fall semester for the Acting and Musical Theatre conservatories and will feature a cast of 22 student performers and 13 student crew members.

Typical of nearly all CSArts-SGV student performances, students in the Production & Design Conservatory are handling staging and lighting from backstage and in the booth, in addition to providing design elements, which will heavily rely on the performers themselves.

Graham Jackson, one of the play's two directors and music director, said "Peter and the Starcatcher" challenges its performers as the style of performance requires them to always be "on."

"The performers are asked to represent rain, ocean, ships, doors, animals, while also quickly switching to their roles as pirates, sailors, orphans, warriors, and dreamers," said Jackson. "Many of the movements are accompanied by a 'hit' from either the piano or the percussion kit, demanding clarity and precision. Each moment must be a decided moment. Each choice must be a clear choice."

Jackson hopes the audience is moved by the dedication and passion that CSArts-SGV students pour into every performance, especially one this touching.

"The story is about finding one's home, whether it be the one we are born in or the one we choose or the one that finds us. Each character, in their own way, is looking to be what they want to be, as they search for, or make, their home. It's something everyone will be able to relate to," he said

"Peter and the Starcatcher" runs Thursday, Nov. 14 to Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. with an additional matinee showing at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Duarte Performing Arts Center, located at 1401 Highland Ave, Duarte, Calif.

Tickets for "Peter and the Starcatcher" are $25 and available online at sgv.csarts.net/boxoffice.

Comments