PERSEVERANCE: 20 Years Of Thinkspace Opens At Brand Library & Art Center In February

Glendale Library, Arts & Culture and Brand Library & Art Center will present PERSEVERANCE: 20 Years of Thinkspace in collaboration with Thinkspace Projects, a Los Angeles-based gallery. Featuring over 70 artists, PERSEVERANCE celebrates the 20th anniversary of the gallery with a presentation of new works by local artists as well as site-specific murals.

Thinkspace Projects was founded in 2005 in what is now L.A.'s burgeoning West Adams District. The gallery has garnered an international reputation over the past 20 years as one of the most active and productive exponents of the New Contemporary Art Movement. Maintaining its founding commitment to the promotion and support of its artists, Thinkspace has steadily expanded its roster and diversified its projects, creating collaborative and institutional opportunities all over the world. Established in the spirit of shaping recognition for young, emerging, and lesser-known talents, the gallery is now home to world-wide artists ranging from the emerging, mid-career, and established.

PERSEVERANCE serves to pay tribute to all the creatives Thinkspace has worked with over the last two decades and features a diverse mix of artists on the gallery's current roster alongside some longtime gallery favorites and a look forward with fresh new talent that will be inspiring us for years to come. Thinkspace is more driven than ever to keep forging its path forward to honor the legacy of Thinkspace's co-owner, dear Shawn Mery Vezinaw Hosner, and to keep building on all the gallery has accomplished thus far. SHAWN FOREVER.

PERSEVERANCE: 20 Years of Thinkspace, which is the fifth collaboration between Brand Library & Art Center and Thinkspace Projects, will be on view February 1 – March 29, 2025. Artists featured in the exhibition will be present at the opening reception on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM.

For more information and to view the list of featured artists, visit BrandLibrary.org/Gallery.

