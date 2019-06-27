PEACH BOY Gets Musical Staged Reading At Lonny Chapman Theatre

Jun. 27, 2019  

The Group Rep presents a musical staged reading of PEACH BOY, based on a 200 year old favorite fairy tale character Momotaro, book and lyrics by Tony Pinizzotto, music by Phil Luna, directed by Hisato Masuyama. PEACH BOY is a timeless tale of love, adventure, and coming-of-age; crafted to excite as it restores your faith in never being told you're too old to dream. Two performances only! Tuesday, July 2 at 8 pm and Wednesday, July 3 at 8 pm.

Cast features Paul Cady, Keiko Clark, Larry Eisenberg, Andrew Grigorian, Doug Haverty, Kevin Hoffman, Jr., Noi Maeshige, Danielle Miyazaki, Lloyd Pedersen, Jennifer Strattan, and Beccy Quinn. Talent subject to change.

Two performances only. Tuesday, July 2 at 8 pm and Wednesday, July 3 at 8 pm. Tickets: $20. Buy tickets/information: www.thegrouprep.com or 818.763.5990. Lonny Chapman Theatre - Main Stage, 10900 Burbank Boulevard, North Hollywood 91601.



