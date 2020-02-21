PAWS/LA Will Present a One Night Only Benefit Event BARRETT FOA HAS FRIENDS!

PAWS/LA, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit agency serving people and pets in need, will present a one night only benefit event - Barrett Foa Has Friends! - on Monday, February 24, at 8pm. This very special evening of cabaret at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood will feature performances by Foa and some of his most talented friends, including Broadway favorites Alex Ellis, Carly Hughes, Chris Mann, and Adam Pascal. Also, music group The Levenbirds have been set to make a special appearance. Musical director is Doug Peck, Andrew Carlberg is producer, and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the presenting sponsor.



Barrett Foa has appeared on Broadway in Avenue Q, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Mamma Mia! Off-Broadway credits include Buyer & Cellar, The Drunken City, Godspell, and Tio Pepe (aka Somewhere). Regional credits include Sweet Charity, The Music Man, Camelot, Pirates! The Musical, The Lady in Question, Much Ado About Nothing, and The Fantasticks. Television: all 11 seasons of NCIS: Los Angeles, Will & Grace, Entourage, NCIS, The Closer, Numb3rs, and Six Degrees.



Alex Ellis was in the original Broadway companies of Catch Me If You Can and the 2011 revival of On A Clear Day You Can See Forever. She toured nationally in Legally Blonde and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Her television credits include Hot in Cleveland, Man With a Plan, The Unicorn, The Goldbergs, the Disney Network's Vampirina, and many others.



Carly Hughes is currently seen weekly on American Housewife (ABC) and on the Netflix original series Insatiable. Her extensive Broadway credits include Chicago, Pippin, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Ghost: The Musical, The Book of Mormon, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Ragtime, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other TV credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm and she can next be seen in Michael Doneger's film Brampton's Own.



Chris Mann has performed with the National Symphony for President and Mrs. Barack Obama, headlined at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, and at the famed Christmas in Rockefeller Center Concert. He has appeared on Ellen, The Today Show, Conan, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Christmas in Washington. He has starred in his own PBS concert and three holiday TV specials. He played the title role in the 25th Anniversary tour of The Phantom of the Opera.



Adam Pascal originated the role of Roger Davis in the off-Broadway production of Rent (1996) and continued in the role when the show moved to Broadway. He was nominated for a Tony Award as Best Actor in a Musical and won Drama League and Obie Awards for his performance. Other Broadway appearances include Disney's Aida, Cabaret at Studio 54, Chicago, Memphis, Disaster, Something Rotten!, and most recently Pretty Woman: The Musical.



The Levenbirds are brothers Christopher, William, and Erik. They grew up in Istanbul, Turkey in a home with no TV or radio and seven other siblings. They came to the U.S. in 2015 and recently released their second EP, Codependance (sic), which was written, produced, and recorded in Los Angeles. More at www.levenbirds.com.



Net proceeds from this event will benefit PAWS/LA, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit agency that serves people and pets in need. Founded in 1989, PAWS/LA is dedicated to helping low-income animal guardians keep and care for their beloved animal companions by providing a comprehensive program of services, including veterinary care, pet food and supplies, temporary foster care, grooming and services for homebound individuals such as pet food delivery, dog walking, and pet transport. All services are provided free of charge. For more information, visit www.pawsla.org.



Admission prices range from $25-$40. Seats may be purchased online at www.catalinajazzclub.com or by calling (866) 468-3399. Doors open at 6:30pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.





