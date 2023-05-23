PALMARES Starts June 3 At The Broadwater

Palmares, a historical play incorporating elements of music and dance. A Hollywood Fringe Festival selection written by Vayabobo, will be presented at The Broadwater (Main Stage), 1076 Lillian Way, Hollywood, CA 90038.

In Brazil, 1675, thirty thousand free men and women, some Indigenous, some Black, have founded a nation in the jungle, a paradise called Palmares. Dutch and Portuguese colonists and enslavers have tried to subjugate the citizens of Palmares. The Dutch have been defeated and expelled. The Portuguese are more persistent. They offer peace in exchange for a reservation for the Palmarians. The great King Ganga Zumba would like to make peace with the Portuguese and avoid a bloody war. His General, Zumbi, distrusts the Portuguese and wants to fight. This sets up a power struggle between the two great leaders.

Can Palmares make peace with the Portuguese? Or have the colonizers and enslavers set a trap for Ganga Zumba?

Vayabobo scripted the play from a story by himself, Maurice Shaw and Amen Santo. Vayabobo has written extensively for television, including the series In2ition (Disney) and The Nanny (CBS). Also a director, he co-directs Palmares.

Maurice Shaw directs Palmares. Classically trained, he received his MFA from UCLA and has appeared extensively in productions with Theatricum Botanicum and Long Beach Shakespeare.

The cast includes Ashley Monique Blanchard, Eurico Senna, Evan Cristo, Felicia "Onyi" Richards, Jelani Lateef, Amen Santo (as Ganga Zumba), Marquisha Walker, Maurice Shaw, Melvin Dawyan Oliver, Oshunde Shango Oshun, Peter Lownds, Phillipos Haile (as Zumbi), Ricky T. Johnson, Gulu Monteiro, Singa Diesner and Tulani Simone.

Associate producer: Felicia "Onyi" Richards, Choreographer: Ashley Monique Blanchard. Musical Director: George Karpasitis. Sound design: George Karpasitis and Amen Santo. Stunt Coordinator: Phillipos Haile. Costume design: Sanni Diesner.

The production offers a thrilling mix of historical narrative, dance, singing, drumming and martial arts.

Palmares is a compelling story of people fighting to preserve their freedom against sinister forces. It's the stuff of which legends are made.

Story by Vayabobo, Maurice Shaw and Amen Santo. Directed by Maurice Shaw and Vayabobo. Produced by Nayla Santo and Earl Cole. Presented by Brasil Brasil Cultural Center.

Preview Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Regular performances Saturday, June 10 at 8:00 p.m.; Friday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 17 at 12:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 25 at 1:00 p.m. Admission: $20.