P3 Theatre Company Launches Virtual Sketch Comedy

P3 Theatre Company presents an online musical satire that reunites Fort Lauderdale's Laffing Matterz cast for two performances February 13.

Long Beach, CA/Fort Lauderdale, FL, January 21, 2021 - So. California based P3 Theatre Company will debut Funny Bōnz, the "Humerus Solution" via livestream on Saturday, February 13th, at 7pm Eastern and 7pm Pacific in a live online musical comedy event.

Funny Bōnz is the brainchild of P3's Executive Artistic Director Jon Peterson, P3's stream engineer, Brian Russell, and Rita Wells, creator of Laffing Matterz, an award-winning dinner theatre that operated in Fort Lauderdale from 2005-2014. The team is reuniting five of the Laffing Matterz cast members from across the country - plus three new talented additions - to bring the musical sketch comedy show back to life in a virtual format. Funny Bōnz will be reimagining the satirical style of its predecessor taking the in-person comedy club feel to a virtual platform to bring the comedy club directly into your homes. Funny Bōnz explores the 'humerus' side of celebrities, politics, and current events, bringing much needed laffter back into the world.

"Funny Bōnz will feature state-of-the-art technology to fully immerse the audience," said P3's Russell. "All actors will utilize at-home studio kits to enter a 3D virtual environment, fit with realistic digital lighting and blocking."

The show will be presented in two acts with a runtime of approximately 90-minutes, complete with an intermission for viewers to refresh their beverage of choice and answer nature's call in the comfort of their homes. Intended for mature audiences, tickets may be purchased online at p3theatre.biz. Funny Bōnz plans to stream a new show every two months on the second Saturday of the month - eventually bringing the show to a live stage once the 'COVID coast is clear.'

Funny Bōnz features original Laffing Matterz cast members: Shawn Kilgore (Orlando), Lori Nuti (Houston), Jon Peterson (SoCal), Angela J. Thomas (Decatur, IL), and Rita Wells (Ft. Lauderdale). Introducing Miami's Michelle Ameerally, and SoCal's Alden Bettencourt, and Jeremy Saje. Directed by Kenney M. Green (New York) with musical direction by Phil Hinton (Ft. Lauderdale).

Laffing Matterz' Wells said, "I'm excited to be working once again with this amazing group of performers, and I am thrilled to do so in a way that keeps our audience and performers safe."