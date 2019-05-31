Overtone Industries Presents A Revival OfÂ KATY CRUEL: A PLAY WITH SONGS

Overtone Industries is proud to present a revival of one its very first shows, Katy Cruel: A Play with Songs, running for two performances over the second weekend of June on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, 2019 at a private site-specific location near Burbank, California. Directed by O-Lan Jones with libretto and music by Jones and Kathleen Cramer,

Katy Cruel is an intense slice of life that takes place during the American Revolutionary War where we see the beginnings of America. This show is being presented as part of Overtone Industries 40th anniversary of mythic story telling through theatre and music. This limited engagement will take place at a rustic farm in Shadow Hills. For additional information and tickets, please visit https://www.overtoneindustries.org/katy_cruel_2019.

One of Overtone's earliest shows, Katy Cruel has been revised and revamped for this site-specific location. Total runtime for this equity approved performance is approximately 75-minute with no intermission. The night-time performances will take place at 8:00pm. There will be an opening night Meet the Artists post-show reception where guests will gather on the private patio of the ranch owners for drinks and desert and have the opportunity to meet director and co-composer/writer O-Lan Jones and cast members. Tickets are $45 in advanced, $50 general admission at the door for Saturday night (with reception) and $25 in advance, $30 at the door on Sunday night (no reception). Audience members are encouraged to bring a jacket and sensible shoes as the entire event takes place outdoors and this terrain does not encourage high heels. Chairs are provided. This production is not recommended for children under 13.

Katy Cruel is music directed by Brent Crayon. The full cast of Katy Cruel: A Play with Songs includes: Michael Bonnabel, Michael Cassady, Liz Eldridge, Michael Harris, Abe Martell, Andi Morrow, Molly Pease and Jessica Sade Ward.

Katy Cruel Tickets https://www.overtoneindustries.org/katy_cruel_2019 .





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You