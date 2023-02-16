Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Casagrán will receive the award for distinguished contribution to the Los Angeles theatrical community as part of the SB1116 California Coalition.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Ophelia's Jump Artistic Director, Beatrice Casagrán To Receive Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award For Distinguished Contribution

Founding Artistic Director of Ophelia's Jump Productions (OJP) Beatrice Casagrán, will receive the Gordon Davidson Award for distinguished contribution to the Los Angeles theatrical community as part of the SB1116 California Coalition along with Martha Demson (Open Fist Theatre Company), Vanessa Stewart (writer, producer, actor), Emmanuel Deleage (Casa0101), Teri Ball (Center Stage Theater), and Leo Marks (actor, activist).

Their efforts resulted in the 2022 passage and signing of the California law (authored and carried by Senator Anthony Portantino) which establishes the Equitable Payroll Fund, a grant program that supports small nonprofit performing arts organizations by providing substantial reimbursements of payroll expenses.

"I am honored to be recognized as part of a hardworking grass roots coalition that worked really hard to get SB1116 passed," says OJP Founding Artistic Director Beatrice Casagrán. "I am also very thankful for the many folks who worked on this who weren't named in this award, but who deserve recognition for their huge contributions. I especially want to acknowledge the work of Elina de Santos, Marc Antonio Pritchett, Rosa Navarrete, Elvia Rubalcava, Christopher Maikish, California Senator Susan Rubio and her staff, and, of course, Senator Anthony Portantino and his incredible staff members who worked tirelessly to get this legislation passed. There were also many other artists and small producers across the state who lent their time and talent to spreading the word about the plight of small non-profit performing arts organizations. I am privileged to work with such outstanding colleagues. This is just the beginning. We are now fighting to get funding for the program that was approved last year. Though the work never ends, we will not give up and will continue to seek ways to improve funding for the nonprofit performing arts companies in California that employ thousands of artists and arts workers throughout the state in service of their communities."

Beatrice Casagrán is an actor, director and theatre educator. She co- founded Ophelia's Jump Productions and serves as its Artistic Director. She holds a Master's Degree in Theatre from CSUSB, a Juris Doctor from UCLA School of Law, and a BA in Political Studies from Pitzer College. The Cuban-American director/actor/designer has won numerous awards from the Inland Theatre League. In 2019, she was honored as a Woman of Distinction by Assemblymember Chris Holden. She is a member of the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers and Actors' Equity Association. Beatrice serves as the Vice President of the Board of the Theatre Producers of Southern California (TPSCA).

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle was founded in 1969. It is dedicated to excellence in theatrical criticism, and to the encouragement and improvement of theatre in Greater Los Angeles.

Ophelia's Jump stirs the conscience of the community through performance and teaching that create conversations, spark imagination, elicit visceral responses, and move people to action. We are a professional, non-profit theater company that questions the status quo by telling stories created by and centering under-represented voices, especially those of Women, LGBTQIA+ and People of Color. We focus on intersectional representation.

Ophelia's Jump is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation.

opheliasjump.org



