Open-Door Playhouse Presents Five Plays For The Holiday Season

Learn more about the lineup here!

Dec. 12, 2022  

Open-Door Playhouse Presents Five Plays For The Holiday Season

Open-Door Playhouse presents short plays online, in podcast form. Now that the holiday season is upon us, the company has selected five of its plays for your listening pleasure:

Santa's Secret. A heartwarming story in which a young lad learns the secret of the true spirit of Christmas. Written by Fabiana Medici. Directed by Bernadette Armstrong. Cast: Elaine Mello, Gary Reed. 14 minutes. Link: Santa's Secret

Yes Twinkie, There Is a Santa Claus. A thoroughly disillusioned elf is about to receive a very special present from Kris Kringle. Written by Don Goodrum. Directed by Sophie Goldstein. Cast: Chris Dorman, Julia Sanford. 15 minutes. Link: https://www.opendoorplayhouse.org/plays/santassecret-zm9t7

The Night Max Saved Christmas. A dog named Max saves the day in this hilarious send-up of a famous Christmas legend (no spoilers here). Written by E.E. Mathias. Directed by Bernadette Armstrong. Cast: Amir Abdullah, Gary B. Lamb, Joyce Hannael.9 minutes. Link: The Night Max Saved Christmas

The Woods. Two guys are trapped by a sudden blizzard and seek refuge in an isolated cabin in the woods. One of them hears a distant call for help. A tale of the supernatural. Written by Matthew Scott Montgomery,. Directed by Bernadette Armstrong. Cast: Matthew Scott Montgomery, Andrew Puente. 18 minutes. Link:
The Woods

The Very Furious Kugel. As Chanukah and Christmas intersect this year, we're including this one. A woman discovers that her husband's leftover noodle kugel has been possessed by a demonic entity called a dybbuk. Written by Clare Bierman. Directed by Gary Reed. Cast: Anne Cooper. 18 minutes. Link: https://www.opendoorplayhouse.org/plays/theater5-akkcx-z9ttj-n8ebp-2mea4-ef46w-5nyca-d7x92-e7gcg-a9rdx-3rf66

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse launched in September 2020, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, when playwrights had nowhere to produce their plays and actors were left without a creative outlet. Since its inception, Open-Door Playhouse has presented over 80 new short and one-act plays, with no limit in sight.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA. Associate Producer, Laree Griffith, manages our website.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214202®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fopendoorplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



