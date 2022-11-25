Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Open-Door Playhouse Debuts THE CHRISTMAS GOAT Next Month

Open-Door Playhouse will present this play in podcast form starting Wednesday, December 7.

Nov. 25, 2022  

Open-Door Playhouse Debuts THE CHRISTMAS GOAT Next Month

Goat is disconsolate. There's a Nativity Scene being mounted for public display at Christmastime. Goat has been shut out of it because there was no goat present at the time of the historical Nativity. Goat's barnyard pal, Pig, has figured out a way for Goat to be the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) participant in the Christmas festivities this year. Can you guess what Pig has planned for Goat?

Kim Hlavac directs a cast that includes Sue Gisser, James P. Gleason, Daamen Krall, Jeffrey S.S. Johnson and Camille Ameen..

Dwayne Yancey is the playwright. The author of literally dozens of plays, he is also a journalist and novelist. He hails from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.

Open-Door Playhouse will present this play in podcast form starting Wednesday, December 7.

Open-Door Playhouse is a podcast created to introduce new plays, new writers, and a wealth of unknown talent. Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse brings plays to the airwaves, in response to the fact that theatres were shuttered all over the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving playwrights with nowhere to produce their plays. Open-Door Playhouse supports new and emerging writers. Since its inception, Open-Door Playhouse has presented over 70 new short plays, with no limit in sight.

Producer: Open-Door Playhouse. Sound engineer: David Peters. Recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA. Sound Effects provided by Audio Jungle, music from Karaoke Version.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211378®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fopendoorplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Interview: Annie Sertich Finds A NIGHT OF FAMILY & A Creative Home At The Groundlings Photo
Interview: Annie Sertich Finds A NIGHT OF FAMILY & A Creative Home At The Groundlings
Adding to their already extensive line-up of impro shows, The Groundlings will be presenting A Night of Family for one-night only December 5, 2022. This show features Main Company member Annie Sertich with three Groundlings alumni Tim Bagley, Michael Hitchcock and Mindy Sterling. I got a chance to pick Annie's creative mind, a long-time Groundling.
Westside Ballet To Present THE NUTCRACKER This Holiday Season Photo
Westside Ballet To Present THE NUTCRACKER This Holiday Season
The longest-running NUTCRACKER production in SoCal returns beginning Thanksgiving weekend for eight public performances at BroadStage in Santa Monica.
Interview: Jessica Pohlys Always Dancin & Improv-vin In & Out of A COZY WINTER CAB Photo
Interview: Jessica Pohly's Always Dancin' & Improv-vin' In & Out of A COZY WINTER CABIN
The Groundlings brand new Friday/Saturday holiday show Groundlings Cozy Winter Cabin opens December 2, 2022. Chris Eckert directs Main Company members Sam Desurra, Chris Kleckner, Laird Macintosh, Karen Maruyama, Jessica Pohly, Jay Renshaw and Annie Sertich. Jessica very pleasantly surprised me with her quick responses to my queries.
A Noise Within to Offer Sensory-Friendly, Relaxed Performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo
A Noise Within to Offer Sensory-Friendly, 'Relaxed' Performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
A Noise Within WILL add extra joy to the holiday season with a special, sensory-friendly, “relaxed” performance of its beloved production of A Christmas Carol on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m.

More Hot Stories For You


Westside Ballet To Present THE NUTCRACKER This Holiday SeasonWestside Ballet To Present THE NUTCRACKER This Holiday Season
November 23, 2022

The longest-running NUTCRACKER production in SoCal returns beginning Thanksgiving weekend for eight public performances at BroadStage in Santa Monica.
Debbie Allen Dance Academy Presents HOT CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKERDebbie Allen Dance Academy Presents HOT CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER
November 23, 2022

Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) presents its award-winning production of 'Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' this holiday season from December 1 - 4, 2022.
A Noise Within to Offer Sensory-Friendly, 'Relaxed' Performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROLA Noise Within to Offer Sensory-Friendly, 'Relaxed' Performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
November 23, 2022

A Noise Within WILL add extra joy to the holiday season with a special, sensory-friendly, “relaxed” performance of its beloved production of A Christmas Carol on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m.
Listen: Wonkybot Drops Season 2 Premiere Of Stewart St John's Supervillain Comedy Series DR EPICOPOLISListen: Wonkybot Drops Season 2 Premiere Of Stewart St John's Supervillain Comedy Series DR EPICOPOLIS
November 23, 2022

Listen to the Season 2 premiere of scripted podcast series The Dr. Epicopolis & 1102 Show of Show, featuring the return of the dysfunctional titular duo in all-new adventures.
BroadStage Presents NAT GEO LIVE: COSMIC ADVENTURES Next MonthBroadStage Presents NAT GEO LIVE: COSMIC ADVENTURES Next Month
November 23, 2022

Featured as part of the National Geographic Live touring speaker series across North America, which brings to life the awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic experts, is “Cosmic Adventures” with flight systems engineer Tracy Drain. This event is presented by BroadStage on Thursday, December 15 and Friday, December 16 at 7:30pm at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center.
share