Online Event Announced: Covid-19 & HIV A Double Battle: Maintaining Sobriety During Social Distancing And Isolation

A free zoom seminar this Friday, June 19, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm. This week's event covers Covid-19, HIV: A Double Battle: Maintaining Sobriety During Social Distancing and Isolation presented by the Life Group LA. The events' guest speaker is Jorge Diaz, MSW, an activist/advocate and currently is the Director of Prevention Services for the Gay/Bi/MSM community at Bienestar Human Services

This week's topic:

Friday, June 19, 2020 - 12:00-2:00 pm

A Double Battle: Maintaining Sobriety During Social Distancing and Isolation

This conversation is about the harsh reality that many of us who struggle or have struggled with substances knows. At times loneliness or lack of emotional connections can lead to negative thoughts and feelings and these thoughts and feelings may lead us to relapse. In a time of social distancing and the inability to connect with others in person, what do we do for social and emotional support to stay sober?

Registering is required for this event at http://www.lifegroupla.org/zoom An email will be sent to you with all the Zoom information on June 19, 2020 at 9 am pst.

PRESENTER: Jorge Diaz, MSW

Director of Prevention Programs and Services

Jorge DIaz is an activist/advocate and currently is the Director of Prevention Services for the Gay/Bi/MSM community at Bienestar Human Services. He is a writer for Adelante magazine-where he addresses social and culture issues that impact Latino gay/bisexual men in their coming out process and journey of self-acceptance.

The Life Group LA is a powerful coalition of people focused on the spiritual, emotional and physical well-being of people living with HIV and those who support them through education, empowerment and emotional support. Our work is to assist people so that they may make informed choices and decisions regarding their healthcare and personal well-being.

Founded in 2005 Life Group LA provides free of charge, much needed information and emotional support through medical forums, emotional support groups and the POZ Life Weekend Seminar. All services are offered in a non-judgmental and safe environment with compassion and understanding.

Safety, respect and confidentiality are the cornerstones of our philosophy. We accomplish this by providing trained support group facilitators for our emotional support groups and our POZ Life Weekend Seminar. These facilitators have been trained in the art of active listening and conduct themselves with empathy and compassion.

In a time when the HIV epidemic has surpassed its 30th year and new HIV infections continue to occur on a daily basis, now more than ever we must continue the struggle against HIV/AIDS.

Once you register for the event an email will be sent to you with the Zoom link once you are signed up. If you have any questions, please call 888-208-8081. We suggest you download and install the ZOOM application before you try and log in.

Watch all the past zoom informational conferences for free at http://thelifegroupla.org/covid19/

