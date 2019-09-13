One Night Only @ Feinstein's At Vitello's Presents Pamela Shaw In NAUGHTY WITH A BAND

Actor and entertainer Pamela Shaw, traces her journey from an obedient and deferential childhood to the independent and irreverent personality she has become, in this humorous and captivating musical memoir. Through expanded musical numbers and dance, spiced up with witty narrative and film clips, Shaw gets naughtier than ever in her funny, provocative, musically eclectic new show, Naughty with a Band, which comes to Feinstein's at Vitello's in Studio City for One Night Only on September 17 at 8:00 p.m.; doors open for dinner at 6:30 p.m.



Pamela Shaw was inspired by Tim Minchin's Matilda: The Musical, based on the book by Roald Dahl to conceive and create this alternately funny, yet deeply touching performance in which she unleashes the spirit of her inner child. With a mix of humor and introspection, Shaw reveals her path from well-bred New York kid doing everything "right", to finally stepping into her own power and freedom, not afraid to be as rebellious as she needs to be, or as naughty as she wants to be. And she does it all, as the title says, with a band.



The show is directed by award-winning director/actor Randy Brenner, (co-founder with Stephen Schwartz of the Musical Theatre Workshop at the Wallis) and choreographed and designed by Zakk Allan (Dance Academy, So You Think You Can Dance). Music direction, orchestrations and keyboards are provided by the legendary Bill Schneider. Naughty with a Band is being presented by veteran producer Barbara Ligeti (who specializes in one person shows; Eric Bogosian, Billy Hayes, Angelica Page, Margo Jefferson, among others), who is thrilled and privileged to present Shaw, as she speaks for modern women with their journeys to freedom and a life fulfilled.



Shaw first performed Naughty with a Band, then called Naughty (simply with piano), at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017. She then played several festivals in Europe, had a month-long season at the Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival in 2018, and several showcase performances in NYC including the venerable Cornelius Street Cafe. The first expanded version of Naughty with a Band debuted in December 2018 in Sydney and was invited to headline in a new cabaret theatre there, Cobbstar Live, with a monthlong run in May 2019. Subsequently, producer Barbara Ligeti brought that version to the Greenway Court Theatre in Los Angeles in June. From that engagement, Naughty with a Band was invited to make its Las Vegas debut at the Westgate Resort and Casino. Ligeti comments "In preparation for Vegas, we added glitz, multimedia, more humor and fabulous costumes!"

Pamela Shaw has had numerous stage credits including: NYC: A Fable by David Van Asselt/Elizabeth Swados (Cherry Lane/Rising Phoenix Rep 2017), Scarcity by Lucy Thurber (Rattlestick, OBIE 2015). She originated the role of Peg in Tennessee Williams' final play, In Masks Outrageous and Austere (starring Shirley Knight, Culture Project). She also created roles in A Summer Day (Karen Allen, Cherry Lane), and Psycho Therapy (the Therapist, produced by Barbara Ligeti, which began their professional relationship.) Regional Credits include Five Plays About Life and Death by Craig Lucas (Edinburgh Fringe 2017), The Hostage (Meg, LATC), Laughing Wild (S.F. Mason Theatre), the stage musical Lucky Stiff, (Melbourne Chapel off Chapel, dir. Luke Gallagher) and The Gig (LA, directed by Randy Brenner) where she originated the role of Ricki Valentine. Selected film credits include Indigo Lake (dir. Martin Simpson, short list AACTA, best supporting actress 2018), A Few Less Men (dir. Mark Lamprell), Lucky Stiff (Rita, dir. Christopher Ashley, best actress, Cyprus Film Festival 2017), Salvation Boulevard (Pierce Brosnan, Sundance 2011), Splinterheads (SXSW 2019) and Emma Blue (Emma).



Naughty with a Band will be performed on Tuesday, September 17 at 8:00 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. for dinner. VIP tickets are $30 and $20 for general admission ($20 minimum on food or beverages). Feinstein's at Vitello's is located at 4349 Tujunga Avenue in Studio City, 91604. For tickets visit feinsteinsatvitellos.com or call (818) 769-0905. Valet parking is available for $6 and there is metered street parking.





