Oil Painter Kenton Nelson Creates Exclusive Poster For Casa Romantica Cultural Center And Gardens

Southern California's premiere cultural destination, Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, has announced the opening of its latest art exhibition, Recent Paintings by Kenton Nelson, on display through September 8. Among his works on display, the world-famous oil painter has also created a stunning poster exclusively for Casa Romantica, which can be viewed throughout the summer-long exhibition and a copy can be purchased at the onsite Gift Shop.

Kenton Nelson is a celebrated American artist renowned for his evocative oil paintings that capture the spirit and aesthetic of mid-20th century America. His works are characterized by their vibrant colors, striking compositions, and nostalgic charm, often drawing comparisons to the likes of Edward Hopper and Grant Wood. Nelson's art has been exhibited in prestigious galleries and museums worldwide, earning him a place among the most influential contemporary artists. His dedication to preserving cultural heritage through his art aligns perfectly with Casa Romantica's mission.

The ‘Recent Paintings by Kenton Nelson' exhibition features a curated selection of Nelson's works, offering visitors an immersive experience into the artist's unique vision. The centerpiece of the exhibition is the exclusive poster, showcasing Nelson's masterful ability to blend historical context with modern-day relevance.

Visitors are invited to view the larger-scale poster in the exhibition and purchase a smaller copy in the Casa Romantica gift shop. This provides an opportunity to own a piece of Nelson's artistry while supporting Casa Romantica's ongoing efforts to enrich the community through arts and culture.

"In a generous act of support, Kenton Nelson has pledged to donate 100% of the profits from the exclusive poster and 20% of sales from the exhibition paintings back to Casa Romantica, helping to sustain and grow the cultural and educational programs offered by our non-profit," said Jacqui Groseth, Co-Executive Director of Casa Romantica. "We are incredibly grateful for Kenton's generosity and his dedication to our mission. His contribution will have a significant impact on our community here in San Clemente.”

"I was inspired by Casa Romantica's Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, its proximity to the beach, and my own Spanish heritage to create this exhibition to benefit the jewel of San Clemente, Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens." says artist Kenton Nelson. "I'm excited to share with the public some of my recent paintings I have created in the past year in honor of the rich and vibrant cultural center on the bluffs high above the San Clemente pier."

Casa Romantica remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving and promoting Casa Romantica's rich heritage, arts, and education programs. Art enthusiasts and the general public are encouraged to visit the exhibition and explore the rich cultural narratives depicted in Nelson's paintings this summer.

To donate, learn more, or get involved, please visit CasaRomantica.org and follow on social media at @CasaRomanticaSC. Due to ongoing work by the City of San Clemente, please be advised that there is limited parking available. Valet will be offered at select events.

About Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens:

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization and is the historic home of the founder of the City of San Clemente. Casa Romantica provides programs for all ages in arts, music, history, and horticulture and is a premier Southern California cultural center. The arts and cultural destination maintains a robust series of year-round programs in arts, music, history, horticulture, and literature for all ages. Casa Romantica hosts a variety of free arts education programs for children year-round including concerts, hands-on workshops, and summer camps in music, art, and dance. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is located at 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672. Hours: Tuesday—Thursday 10 AM—4 PM; Friday—Sunday 10 AM — 2 PM; closed Mondays and holidays. General admission is $5; Casa Members, active duty military with ID, and children under age 13 visit for FREE.

Comments