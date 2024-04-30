Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Opens IN SOME DARK VALLEY in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Thresholds of Invention series of first looks at pieces-in-progress by prominent L.A. visionaries presents In Some Dark Valley: The Testimony of Reverend Brand, written and performed by Robert Bailey.

One moonlit night, Reverend Brand, a fiery 19th century circuit preacher, emerges from the shadowy mountains of Appalachia and our collective history to weave a tale of religious fervor set against a landscape scarred by war, poverty and disease… a story that also shines a light on rare moments of tender and resilient redemption.

Embodying multiple characters while also singing gorgeous traditional songs handed down through generations of Southerners, Bailey grapples with the inevitable clash between an unyielding vision of moral rectitude and the tragic personal destruction it leaves in its wake, transporting the audience to a land and era that is haunting and illuminating in its relevance to today.

The performance is on Sunday, May 5 at 5 p.m.

Written and Performed by Robert Bailey

Series curator: Tony Abatemarco

Produced for the Odyssey by Beth Hogan and Tony Abatemarco



Play Broadway Games