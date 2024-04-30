Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Opens IN SOME DARK VALLEY in May

The performance is on Sunday, May 5 at 5 p.m.
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Thresholds of Invention series of first looks at pieces-in-progress by prominent L.A. visionaries presents In Some Dark Valley: The Testimony of Reverend Brand, written and performed by Robert Bailey.
One moonlit night, Reverend Brand, a fiery 19th century circuit preacher, emerges from the shadowy mountains of Appalachia and our collective history to weave a tale of religious fervor set against a landscape scarred by war, poverty and disease… a story that also shines a light on rare moments of tender and resilient redemption.
Embodying multiple characters while also singing gorgeous traditional songs handed down through generations of Southerners, Bailey grapples with the inevitable clash between an unyielding vision of moral rectitude and the tragic personal destruction it leaves in its wake, transporting the audience to a land and era that is haunting and illuminating in its relevance to today.
The performance is on Sunday, May 5 at 5 p.m.
Written and Performed by Robert Bailey
Series curator: Tony Abatemarco
Produced for the Odyssey by Beth Hogan and Tony Abatemarco
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos