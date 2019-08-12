OTHELLO Comes To The Long Beach Playhouse

In 1603, William Shakespeare wrote Othello, a tragic play that told of love, jealousy, lies, manipulation and murder. In his tragic masterpiece Othello, a powerful Moorish general, elopes with the Venetian lady Desdemona. When Othello chooses Cassio as his chief lieutenant, Iago's jealousy takes over. Seeking revenge he puts into motion a scheme to end the nuptial happiness of Othello and Desdemona. A dropped handkerchief commences the poison of false accusations, distrust and eventually murder. Iago's meddling arouses Othello's insecurities about himself. He begins to believe he is no longer attractive to his younger wife. Othello's plea to be remembered as one who "loved not wisely but too well" brings his tragic mistake to an end.

"Shakespeare's deftness with themes of love, deception and revenge give us a powerful story. He pits true love against false friendships, reality against lies, and civilization and logic against chaos and barbaric behavior," said Madison Mooney, the Playhouse's Executive Director. "Shakespeare uses the locations - Venice and Cyprus - to help tell this story. Venice represents civilization and truth while Cyprus represents the chaos and deceptions."

"With powerful themes of love, jealously, race, and toxic masculinity, Othello is just as relevant to our culture today as when it was written over 400 years ago," said Sean Gray, Producing Artistic Director for the Playhouse.

Gray continued, "Othello is a masterpiece. Telling the story well demands an excellent cast, an experienced director and time spent reflecting on the themes and lessons the play was written to deliver. I'm very pleased with the team we've assembled to bring Othello to our stage and our audiences. Each of them brings the expertise and personal depth this play requires."

Aurora J. Culver is directing the show. She is an experienced director with several successful shows in her portfolio. Last year she directed Pride and Prejudice on the Playhouse Mainstage. It was a popular show that elicited raves from the audiences and reviewers. She said she found a line from Proverbs that captured the essence of Othello's story: Wrath is cruel, and anger is outrageous; but who is able to stand before envy?

The cast includes both returning actors and those making their Playhouse debut. Returning are Don Kindle, Christian Jordan Skinner, David Clark Hutchison, Bernard-Benjamin Villa, Amara Phelps, and Lorraine Winslow. Making their first appearances for the Playhouse are: Alexander Harris, Hillary Weintraub, Carly Taylor, Erin Snett, Brendan Backman and Lorenzo Mireles.

In closing, Madison Mooney encourages audiences to "Come experience the passion, terror, and pain inflicted on this exceptional marriage by politics, doubt, and deep-seated betrayal."

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

Pay what you can Thursday August 29- community can see this production for whatever they can afford July

Two for One Preview Friday August 30 - Tickets are $10.00

Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on August 31- Tickets are $27.00

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.





