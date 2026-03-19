OK, OLYMPIA, LET’S GO! Begins At The Odyssey Theatre This Weekend

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble pays tribute to Academy Award-winning actress Olympia Dukakis with two performances of “OK, OLYMPIA, LET’S GO!” on Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m.

A multi-media celebration of Dukakis’s life, the evening features a performance of “You and Me,” a one-act play written by her brother, Apollo Dukakis, in which he also performs alongside Kandis Chappell.

The event is hosted by playwright and film maker Graham Barnard with special invited guests.

Four-time Emmy award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress Kathy Baker will attend the performance on Saturday, March 21 to share her memories of working with Olympia during the filming of Dad, which also starred Jack Lemmon and Ted Danson, during a post-show talkback with the audience.