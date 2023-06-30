OH, LORRANE! Extends for Two Performances at Second Stage at The Broadwater

Oh, Lorraine!r eceived a Best of Broadwater award, was named Pick of the Fringe and was nominated for the HFF23 Best Comedy Award.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

OH, LORRANE! Extends for Two Performances at Second Stage at The Broadwater

“When your first date may be your last date… make it a good one!”

Vengeance Productions is back with a …well…vengeance!. Writer, Director and Actor trio from HFF16 Best Comedy Winner Lamprey: Weekend of Vengeance have teamed up again to bring us the story of a sweet first date that turns into a race against the clock as they try to outrun the cops, the mafia and their pasts. Oh, Lorraine!r eceived a Best of Broadwater award, was named Pick of the Fringe and was nominated for the HFF23 Best Comedy Award. Oh, Lorraine! returns for two performances on June 30th and July 1st at 8pm at the Broadwater Second Stage in Hollywood, CA.

 

 

About the Show

Victor Isaac, Peter Fluet and Carrie Keranen have teamed up again to bring us the story of the adorable, chatty (possibly borderline) Lorraine on a first date with Del, the Butcher of 13th Street. Del didn’t get his nickname by cutting up meat (if you catch my drift) and now that things have gone badly for the “family”, he has taken this last opportunity to have a first date with Lorraine, who just wants people to be nice. Lorraine, meanwhile, has skipped her intake appointment with Dr Dan at a new facility to spend one last night out. Neither want the night to end… but they’ve got to survive it first!

Performance Details: 

Where 

Second Stage @ The Broadwater, 6320 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 

 

When 

Oh, Lorraine! returns for two performances June 30th and July 31st at 8pm.

 

Tickets 

Single tickets are priced at $15 and available online or at Second Stage box office thirty minutes before each performance. Click Here

 




