ODD MAN OUT Set For Los Angeles Premiere

On the heels of a critically-acclaimed, twice-extended Off-Broadway run in New York City this summer, PITCHBLACK Immersive Experiences has announced the inaugural Los Angeles run of “Odd Man Out” as an official selection of Encuentro 2024: We Are Here – Presente!. The one-of-a-kind theatrical experience – which takes place in total pitch-black darkness – began performances June 28 at Sheen Center for Thought & Culture's Shiner Theatre and ran thru August 24, earning rave reviews and thrilling audiences. Tickets are available between $10 and $48 at latinotheaterco.org/oddmanout and the performance schedule is as follows.

Thursday, October 24 at 8:00 PM - OPENING NIGHT

Saturday, October 26 at 8:00 PM

Friday, November 1 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 3 at 4:00 PM - Performed in Spanish

Saturday, November 9 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 10 at 6:00 PM

“Odd Man Out” is an exciting, unique, one-of-a-kind LIVE 360-degree fully immersive sensory experience that takes place in total darkness. “Passengers” are escorted to their seats on the “airplane” in pitch black. There are no eyemasks or headphones… The story unfolds all around you as a passenger on a flight with Alberto, a blind musician flying home from New York to Buenos Aires, Argentina. As the flight progresses, Alberto tells his life stories to his seatmates, while they experience his journey as he perceives it: in complete darkness.

Written by Martín Bondone and featuring direction by Bondone, Facundo Bogarín, and Carlos Armesto, “Odd Man Out” began at Teatro Ciego in Argentina in October 2019 as a fully live, immersive theatrical production. Teatro Ciego has a 15-year history of creating live experiences in complete darkness. In the U.S., Odd Man Out was presented in a semi-live format at The Flea during Winter 2021/2022; before returning to a fully staged live production at the Bristol Riverside Theatre in December 2022. It was also presented by Open Scene and Orlando Fringe, as part of the Latin American Performing Arts Festival IV in June 2024.

The cast for this production includes Agustina Cedraschi, Andres Montejo, Lorenza Bernasconi, Mauricio Marte, and Pablo Ignacio Drutman. Artistic team includes Carlos Armesto (Director), D Henry Hanson (Production Stage Manager/ Ensemble/ Associate Production Manager), Giorgia Valenti (Line Producer/ Julieta and others), Martín Bondone (Co-Writer/ Co-Director), and Nicolas Alvarez (Sound Designer & Production Manager).

“Odd Man Out” is presented as a fully sustainable production in partnership with One Green Planet. The show uses no sets, costumes, or lights. Since its beginnings in the US, the play has been able to pack all of its props and set pieces into two suitcases and has reused all of its materials. Production prioritizes recycling and reusing, as well as sustainable transportation practices. "Odd Man Out” is presented with significant support from The Radio Drama Network and the Princess Grace Foundation.

ABOUT PITCHBLACK IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES

PITCHBLACK Immersive Experiences is a company dedicated to creating immersive sensorial experiences in complete darkness. Your PITCHBLACK experience may be with others in a crowded room with performers around you, or it may be alone in the comfort of your home. Every PITCHBLACK production is a new world, a new adventure to be enjoyed beyond the limits of sight. Our completely immersive experiences will awaken your imagination and challenge your reality through your other senses, activating every inch of your body. PITCHBLACK Immersive Experiences is a U.S. endeavor born in 2022 of a partnership between theatreC of NYC and Teatro Ciego of Argentina, a company with a 15-year history of creating live experiences in complete darkness. Darkness allows us to perceive the world in a new way, and we extend that perception into how we create. Our vision is to be recognized as an example of artistic innovation and social inclusion, developing new forms of art that promote awareness. Our mission is to achieve a sustained development of the PITCHBLACK theater technique, training new actors of all abilities, working in a socially responsible manner. ODD MAN OUT is the debut production of PITCHBLACK and has been presented in various versions, including an at-home Box Experience; a Semi-Live (no actors) version at the Flea Theatre in 2021-2022 (Featured in the NY Times and PBS's Immersive World); a live production at Bristol Riverside Theatre in 2022; a short run at Here Arts Center in New York during the Under the Radar Festival 2024, and Off-Broadway in summer 2024. We have also created an Educational Program for schools, and a new Christmas Musical premiering in 2025.

ABOUT ENCUENTRO 2024

Latino Theater Company presents Encuentro 2024: We Are Here – Presente!, a national theater festival bringing together 19 companies from 12 cities across eight states and Puerto Rico to share their incredible work and artistic processes. With performances, cross-company collaborations, and rich discussions, Encuentro 2024 celebrates the resilience, creativity and strength of our Latiné communities, reaffirming Latino Theater Company's commitment to fostering new voices and inspiring the next generation of artists. The work of each company will be presented on a rotating schedule, with performances running simultaneously every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in six different spaces within The LATC complex.

