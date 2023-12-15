LYME DISEASE: THE MUSICAL Now Available To Stream Online

A video of the world premiere stage production of "Lyme Disease: The Musical" is now available to rent or own at Click Here. The musical dark comedy was recorded live during the Hollywood Fringe Festival in Los Angeles, CA in June 2022, and the production was nominated for two Robby Awards and five Broadway World Los Angeles Awards. The script was also a finalist in the 2023 ScreenCraft Stage Play Writing Competition.

"Lyme Disease: The Musical" follows an optimistic young woman stricken by a mysterious illness (Taylor Murphy-Sinclair) who must navigate unsympathetic doctors, disbelieving friends, and her own depression as she fights to recover both her health and sense of hope. The book and lyrics were written by Ellen Thompson, an award-winning writer and graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Thompson, who also produced the musical, battled Lyme disease for eight years and has now been in remission for over a year. The music for "Lyme Disease: The Musical" was composed by Emmy-winning songwriter and Berklee College of Music graduate, Hughie Stone Fish.

The premiere production was directed by Robert Glen Decker (nominated for a Broadway World Los Angeles Award), with Choreography by Shanta' Robinson, and Music Direction by Todd Risenmay (who also played the tick narrator and was nominated for two awards for his performance). The rest of the cast includes Zozo Chen-Wernik (runner up for a Broadway World Los Angeles Award), Candice Brock, Brendan McCay, and Eric Delgado. In addition to the video, the cast album, Lyme Disease: The Musical (Original Cast Recording), is available on most music streaming platforms.

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an annual theater festival held in Los Angeles, CA. Fringe festivals, which are held around the world, allow independent theater producers to showcase new work on a low budget. For information about Lyme disease, visit https://lymemusical.com/resources.



Watch Video: https://lymemusical.vhx.tv/

Cast Album: https://bit.ly/LymeMusicalCastRecording