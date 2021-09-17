Norwegian Singer-Songwriter Moyka Debuts New Single, 'Illusion'

Today, Norwegian singer-songwriter Moyka debuted her brand new single, "Illusion." Listen to "Illusion" everywhere here.

Highlighting Moyka's trademark synth-focused production and buoyant, electro-pop feel, "Illusion" immerses listeners in the initial fantasy of falling for someone whose intentions are different from their facade. She paints a sharp picture of deception and duplicity in the emotional music video, undercut with light, airy visuals characteristic of the self-proclaimed "pop witch."

On the track, Moyka says, "When I have a crush I tend to daydream and make up stories in my mind about meeting and being around the person that I like. In this song I wake up from the daydream to only find it was an illusion. Sometimes love happens like that. It's quite naive, but that's what makes me love it so much."

This narrative is a look at what's to come on Moyka's forthcoming debut album, The Revelations of Love: a conceptual project that spans the course of a relationship, through falling in (and out) of love. Set for release October 22 via Snafu Records, the project is set to be a centerpiece in the universe Moyka has so expertly crafted thus far.

Moyka first invited us to experience this world with her 2021 single releases, which drew support from Norway's NRK P3, P1, P13, Sweden's P3, and Germany's Deutschlandfunk Nova, Detektor, Flux, puls, and CT as well as Top 10 on Spotify's 'New Music Friday Norway.' From a new relationship in "Stay" to heartbreak in "December (I Never Learn)" to moving on in "I Don't Wanna Hold On," each single offers a unique perspective on love, lending to Moyka's artistry and storytelling ability.

Born in southern Norway, Moyka began songwriting at age 10 and later enrolled in a music production degree program in Bergen where she evolved into the artist she is today. Citing the forward-thinking electro pop of artists like Röyksopp and Robyn as inspirations for her production style, Moyka released her debut EP Circles in 2019 and her sophomore EP Spaces in 2020. Partnered with Norwegian music collective Made alongside pop phenoms Sigrid and AURORA, Moyka is poised to become a mainstay in the global indie pop scene.

Driven by unrelenting passion and a vulnerable authenticity, Moyka states, "As a person who feels a lot intensely, it's hard to not feel overwhelmed by everything. One thing that kind of woke up the flame in me again, was music that reminded me that there is hope to feel good again. To feel love again. Everything shifts so rapidly and sometimes I lose track of where I'm going. Music helped me get back again."