Nile Rodgers and Paul Williams to Moderate Songwriters Hall of Fame Discussions with This Year's Oscar-Nominated Songwriters

The virtual event is free and viewable for a limited time from Feb. 8 - March 10.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Legendary songwriters and SHOF inductees Nile Rodgers and Paul Williams moderate discussions with this year's nominees including Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Scott George, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, and Diane Warren.

The virtual event is free and viewable on songhall.org for a limited time from Feb. 8 - March 10.

Songwriters Hall of Fame will celebrate this year's Oscar-nominated songwriters with an all-star virtual event, "A Conversation with 2024 Oscar-Nominated Songwriters for Best Original Song," viewable free at songhall.org from February 8 at 9 am PST through March 10.

This is the Songwriters Hall of Fame's 8th annual program that exclusively shines a spotlight on leading songwriters who are nominated for an Academy Award in the prestigious Best Original Song category. This highly anticipated event is co-hosted and moderated by legendary songwriters and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees Nile Rodgers, who currently serves as Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman, and Paul Williams, a Johnny Mercer Award honoree, and 1977 Academy Award winner for Best Original Song for "Evergreen."

The star-studded panel features the following Oscar nominated songwriters: Jon Batiste (co-writer with Dan Wilson) of "IT NEVER WENT AWAY" from American Symphony; Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, co-writers of "WHAT WAS I MADE FOR?" from Barbie; Scott George, writer of "WAHZHAZHE (A SONG FOR MY PEOPLE)" from Killers of the Flower Moon; Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, co-writers of "I'M JUST KEN" from Barbie; and Diane Warren, writer of "THE FIRE INSIDE" from Flamin' Hot. The nominees engage in a lively discussion about how they got involved with the films, their influences, writing process and collaboration, and much more.



