Nile Rodgers and Paul Williams to Moderate Songwriters Hall of Fame Discussions with This Year's Oscar-Nominated Songwriters

The virtual event is free and viewable on songhall.org for a limited time from Feb. 8 - March 10.

Songwriters Hall of Fame will celebrate this year's Oscar-nominated songwriters with an all-star virtual event, "A Conversation with 2024 Oscar-Nominated Songwriters for Best Original Song," viewable free at songhall.org from February 8 at 9 am PST through March 10.

This is the Songwriters Hall of Fame's 8th annual program that exclusively shines a spotlight on leading songwriters who are nominated for an Academy Award in the prestigious Best Original Song category. This highly anticipated event is co-hosted and moderated by legendary songwriters and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees Nile Rodgers, who currently serves as Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman, and Paul Williams, a Johnny Mercer Award honoree, and 1977 Academy Award winner for Best Original Song for "Evergreen."

The star-studded panel features the following Oscar nominated songwriters: Jon Batiste (co-writer with Dan Wilson) of "IT NEVER WENT AWAY" from American Symphony; Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, co-writers of "WHAT WAS I MADE FOR?" from Barbie; Scott George, writer of "WAHZHAZHE (A SONG FOR MY PEOPLE)" from Killers of the Flower Moon; Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, co-writers of "I'M JUST KEN" from Barbie; and Diane Warren, writer of "THE FIRE INSIDE" from Flamin' Hot. The nominees engage in a lively discussion about how they got involved with the films, their influences, writing process and collaboration, and much more.