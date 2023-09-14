Nic Andrea & The Verdict to Release Music Video, Album, And Film This Fall

Starting on September 29th they'll release their highly anticipated music video, "My Felony," followed by the launch of their album, "Jimi Come Home".

Sep. 14, 2023

Nic Andrea & The Verdict to Release Music Video, Album, And Film This Fall

Nic Andrea, the dynamic force behind one of L.A.'s "latest and greatest" rock bands, is gearing up to unleash an exciting trifecta of creativity this fall.

Starting on September 29th they'll release their highly anticipated music video, "My Felony," followed by the launch of their album, "Jimi Come Home," on October 13th, and an enthralling short film with the same name on November 3rd, 2023.

"Jimi Come Home" is a captivating blend of truth and fiction. The album's inspiration stems from a mysterious incident when a guitarist abruptly left the band during a practice session, never to return. The rest of the album delves into Nic Andrea's speculation about the demons Jimi might have faced and the potential impact of his actions on others.

Following the album's launch, fans can look forward to an immersive cinematic experience with the release of the short film "Jimi Come Home" on November 3rd, 2023. Early viewers have already hailed it as "A visually tantalizing musical adventure." (KHUG).

Nic Andrea & the Verdict aspire to be remembered as the musicians who emerged from obscurity to create profoundly resonant music that leaves an indelible mark on hearts and minds. Their originality and depth promise to make their music a timeless addition to our playlists, and it all begins with the release of "Jimi Come Home" on October 13th, 2023.

Fans of iconic artists like Bob Seger, Don Henley, Rod Stewart, Robert Palmer, or Mick Jagger will undoubtedly discover a kindred spirit in the music of Nic Andrea & the Verdict.

Mark your calendars:

  • "My Felony" Music Video Release: September 29th, 2023
  • "Jimi Come Home" Album Release: October 13th, 2023
  • "Jimi Come Home" Film Release: November 3rd, 202

Follow Nic Andrea & the Verdict:

Instagram: Nick Andrea & The Verdict

Facebook: Nic Andrea Music

Website:Nick Andrea Official


Recommended For You