Nia Vardalos to Discuss TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Today on Arts in Review

On Apr, 19, Julio welcomes welcomes Academy Award-nominated writer and actress Nia Vardalos, who will reprise the role of Sugar for The Pasadena Playhouse production of Tiny Beautiful Things. Vardalos created the stage adaptation of Tiny Beautiful Things based on the New York Times Bestseller of the same name by Cheryl Strayed. The project was conceived by Vardalos in conjunction with Thomas Kail and Marshall Hayman. Sherri Eden Barber has restages the Playhouse production based on the original direction by Kail,

Tiny Beautiful Things is about Sugar, an anonymous online advice columnist to whom thousands of people have turned for words of wisdom, honesty and hope. At first unsure of herself, Sugar finds a way to weave her own life experiences together with the deep yearning and real problems of her readers, creating a beloved column about the monstrous beauty, endless dark and glimmering light at the heart of being human.

Vardalos's stage credits include Jenny in Company directed by Gary Griffin (Theater 20) and she is an alumna of The Second City in Chicago and Toronto. Her film writing/acting credits include My Big Fat Greek Wedding and its sequel (Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations, Independent Spirit and People's Choice Awards), Connie and Carla and I Hate Valentine's Day. Her film and television acting credits include My Life in Ruins; For a Good Time, Call...; Graves; and Jane the Virgin. Ms. Vardalos's memoir Instant Mom is a New York Times Bestseller, and all proceeds are donated to adoption groups.



Performances are at The Pasadena Playhouse, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings at 8:00 p.m; Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m; Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at PasadenaPlayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and in person at The Pasadena Playhouse Box Office, 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You