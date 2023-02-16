News Road Theatre Company Presents UNDER CONSTRUCTION 3

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, remain committed to their meaningful mission to produce and develop New Work for the Stage. Develop plays from the bottom up! With Carlyle King, Jessica Broutt, the dream was hatched. They called it UNDER CONSTRUCTION - NEW PLAY SLAMFEST 3.

Eleven new playwrights will showcase their plays that were developed during the ten-month gestation process. UNDER CONSTRUCTION - NEW PLAY SLAMFEST 3 is something special and unique at the ROAD and its playwrights continue to garner success all over the country. Recently we added Steppenwolf to our list!

Performance Lineup

February 17 - 8pm: A True Tragedie by Jason Gray Platt, directed by Nancy Fassett

In Elizabethan England, a struggling theatre company tries to make a name for itself by inventing a whole new genre of storytelling. Think Shakespeare in Love.

February 18 - 8pm: Gentlemen & Ladies by Alyssa Haddad-Chin, directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky. When a Men's Rights Group gets off the internet and meets in person, a new member threatens to change things up!

February 19 - 2pm: STILL by Lia Romeo, directed by Michelle Bossy

30 years ago, Helen and Mark broke up. Now he is running for Congress, and she has a secret that could derail his bid. A play about lost love and the ways people change..or don't.

February 19 - 7:30pm: unconformity by Mak Shealy, directed by Kristina Cole Geddes

Geology grad students, bound by a shared love of trying to decipher the secrets of ancient earth. At the center of it all, curiosity and fear battle it out as we search for a meaningful way to measure our time here.

February 24 - 8pm: FEAST by Adam Hunter Howard, directed by Allan Wasserman

FEAST is a play about generations-those we've honored, those we've lost, and those we never knew."

February 25 - 8pm: REUNION by Rafael Yglesias, directed by Sam Anderson

After decades of hiding the truth from their loved ones, what will happen when they reveal their true selves? And when they finally face each other with their separate truths, will that heal or break them?

February 27 - 8pm ELECTRIC, I by Shayne Eastin, directed by Adrian Alex Cruz

What does it mean to project the "self"? A group of creatives, scientists, business persons and criminals explore this question in the early age of cinema-and the distant future.

March 3 - 8pm: The Sporting Life by Marjorie Muller, directed by April Webster

Dad's new girlfriend is a serial killer and it's honestly kinda iconic. 16-year-old Dot still hasn't gotten her period. The Sporting Life is a 'this girl is a woman now' story brutally snapped open.

March 4 - 8pm Alisha Firewind by Ryan Elliot Wilson, directed by Darryl Johnson

The Parson family is coping, like everyone else who isn't a fascist-pardon, a 'Patriot'. Surveilled by neighbors-it's tough all over. But maybe, just maybe Alisha Firewind, a therapeutic, taxidermy mule head helps them sing their struggles.

March 5 - 2pm Memory of Winter by Tira Palmquist, directed by Beth Lopes

It's winter for now. And Billie Peterson is in Minnesota, again, for now. She is coming to terms with the fact that not even the coldest,deepest, largest lake in N. America is immune to the effects of climate change.

March 5 - 7:30pm: Singularities or the Computers of Venus written by Laura Stribling

What do we see when we look at the star? The past? The future? Our own limits? Set in 3 different time periods, the lives of women astronomers look at light, love and the infinite.