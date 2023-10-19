NewStages Founder Mark Salyer Treasures Unveils Program For LGBTQ History Month

New stages presents Stepping Stones, an intergenerational multi-media project for LGBTQ History Month.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse Photo 2 Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 3 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: HADESTOWN at Ahmanson Theatre Photo 4 Review: HADESTOWN at Ahmanson Theatre

NewStages Founder Mark Salyer Treasures Unveils Program For LGBTQ History Month

Over the past 12 years New Stages has produced dozens of live stage shows, classes, workshops and media projects to benefit the ever growing LGBTQ Senior Community in West Hollywood. Stepping Stones, their intergenerational project sponsored in-part by the City of West Hollywood;s Arts Division.

Now in its second year, Stepping Stones looks to pair LGBTQ+ seniors from different generations to create personal narrative based projects. Last year, Stepping Stones projects included three multi-media pieces.  They are currently interviewing artists for the 2024 Season.

New Stages Founder Mark Salyer is a multi talented actor, writer, director, who has appeared in theater productions across the country and abroad, including Hedwig and the Angry Inch, She-Haw at Largo and Sophocles's Electra.  A Virginia native, his production company ARAY (Appalachia Right Atcha), explores  the themes and artists from Appalachia, where he was raised.  To that end, ARAY's 2019 short film Ladies Most Deject, written by Salyer and Conner Wharton, produced by Salyer and Melissa Wharton,  and directed by Marty Elcan, won numerous awards on the festival circuit.  The film, told from the perspective of a teenage girl,  brings to light the rampant drug addiction in that region.

Salyer's programs at New States are an extension of his work in the theater and media, but with an emphasis about the queer experience. He has  lectured and served as a  guest artist at various schools and universities around the country and is currently writing a book about the arts and aging.

A part time resident in Palm Springs, Salyer has expanded his repertoire in  creating work for senior living communities like Belmont Village. His newest project is Living Out in Palm Springs, a 55+ active adult community catering to the LGBTQ community.  There, he will  be creating programs and booking entertainment for their different venues, including a screening room,  a piano bar and outdoor event spaces

As ever, his  goal is to create programs that highlight cultural, political and scientific leaders in the gay community and to create a space for LGBTQ visual and performing artists to have their work shown.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Full Cast Announced For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At La Mirada Theatre For T Photo
Full Cast Announced For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts

Full casting has been announced for 'BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL' at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. Find out who will be bringing Carole King's story to life on stage.

2
Legendary Guitarist and Composer Pat Metheny Returns to CAP UCLA on Dream Box Solo Tour Photo
Legendary Guitarist and Composer Pat Metheny Returns to CAP UCLA on Dream Box Solo Tour

Legendary guitarist, composer and improviser, Pat Metheny, returns to UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) to headline Royce Hall on Sunday, October 29 at 7 pm.

3
Photos: bAfA Theatreworks Presents SLOW THUNDER Photo
Photos: bAfA Theatreworks Presents SLOW THUNDER

bAfA TheatreWorks has released photos of the world premiere of Slow Thunder, written and directed by Suse Sternkopf, at the Theatre 68 Arts Complex in North Hollywood.

4
Jaxx Theatricals Murder, Magic & Mayhem Series Continues With Kelsey Harpers SOMETHING Photo
Jaxx Theatricals' Murder, Magic & Mayhem Series Continues With Kelsey Harper's SOMETHING LIKE...MUSICAL Presents Beetlejuice

Jaxx Theatricals has announced writer-performer Kelsey Harper's one-woman finger-puppet show Something Like...Musical on Thursday Oct. 26 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage at the Jaxx Theater in Hollywood.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Video
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Nervous Unicorns in Los Angeles Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Andrew Lippa's Wild Party in Los Angeles Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
Zarathustra! in Los Angeles Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Life Sucks. in Los Angeles Life Sucks.
Interact Theatre Company at The Broadwater Main Stage (9/22-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
Collaboration LAB in Los Angeles Collaboration LAB
Cool River Pizza & Taphouse Event Room (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS
The Girls Talkin’ – A Santa Monica Playhouse BFF 2023 Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Event – one night only in Los Angeles The Girls Talkin’ – A Santa Monica Playhouse BFF 2023 Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Event – one night only
Santa Monica Playhouse - The Other Space (11/05-11/05)
Leo Kottke in Los Angeles Leo Kottke
Smothers Theatre (2/08-2/08)
GROSS INDECENCY The 3 Trials of Oscar Wilde in Los Angeles GROSS INDECENCY The 3 Trials of Oscar Wilde
THE BENT (10/13-10/28)
Electra by Sophocles in Los Angeles Electra by Sophocles
The Box Riverside (10/27-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You