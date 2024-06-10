NewFilmmakers Los Angeles To Hosts Annual INFOCUS: CANADIAN CINEMA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) hosts its annual InFocus: Canadian Cinema program, with support from Telefilm Canada and the Québec Government Office in Los Angeles, and community partnership with its longstanding partner, the Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles.

The InFocus: Canadian Cinema program spotlights independent Canadian storytellers in a program that spans a collection of thirteen short films across two shorts programs, including alumni of SXSW, Tribeca and Slamdance. The day also features the North American premiere of Cambria Matlow's feature narrative, Why Dig When You Can Pluck.

The day's programming begins with InFocus: Canadian Cinema Shorts I, a selection of shorts by independent Canadian filmmakers, explores family dynamics, diasporic communities, the bonds between women and the pursuit of goals both grand and petty.

The afternoon continues with InFocus: Canadian Cinema Shorts II, a collection that gives us an incisive and playful meta-film, digs into cultural beauty standards and self acceptance, holds space for grief and loss, and includes stories of intergenerational connection and coming of age experiences.

The evening concludes with the North American premiere of writer-director Cambria Matlow's debut feature film, Why Dig When You Can Pluck, preceded by the world premiere of Maureen Payne-Hahner's short film, Belinda. Why Dig When You Can Pluck is a nuanced, atmospheric and unconformable portrait of motherhood that is sure to start a conversation. "Society is not kind to female hyphenates, and we're told we can't possibly be good at both mothering and artmaking. We're told that being a mother means other people get to decide what is and isn't true about you. I wanted to tell a story that speaks the truth and opens the doors of permission for the next mother to speak hers," says Matlow.

NFMLA showcases films by filmmakers of all backgrounds throughout the year, across both our general and InFocus programming. All filmmakers are welcome and encouraged to submit their projects for consideration for upcoming NFMLA Festivals, regardless of the schedule for InFocus programming, which celebrates diversity, inclusion and region by spotlighting communities of filmmakers within our filmmaking community as part of our monthly program. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

