NewFilmmakers LA Presents Panel on TV Showrunning with Leslye Headland and Colleen Labella

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles for a conversation with Leslye Headland (showrunner of Russian Doll and the new Star Wars series The Acolyte) and Colleen Labella (Director of Development at Leslye's production company Shoot to Midnight).

They will discuss underrepresented communities behind and in front of the camera, writing queer and diverse stories, and their projects at Shoot to Midnight.

On June 11th, 2021 | 5:00pm PT - 6:30pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://watch.eventive.org/june2021/play/60b6a9ef4ac39100594e5981.